FRISCO, Texas – Western Kentucky's season came to a close short of its goal Thursday.
The Hilltoppers' season ended with a 59-57 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinals at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
"Our goal is always winning championships, competing for championships," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said after the loss. "We found a way to get second in that East and overcome a lot of things. What I'm proud of is we got hit in the mouth, got knocked down in this league, and our guys got back up on that mat and stayed together. ... We've had to overcome a couple injuries along the way, but these guys stayed together, kept believing and kept fighting. That's not always easy to do."
It concluded an up-and-down season for the program, which finished with a 19-13 record – the first time since Stansbury's first year the team didn't hit the 20-win mark.
After replacing several key pieces from the year prior, like Taveion Hollingsworth, Charles Bassey and Carson Williams, WKU went 8-6 during its nonconference schedule, but that stretch included five games against Power Five opponents – the Hilltoppers lost to Minnesota, South Carolina and Kentucky, and beat Ole Miss and Louisville – and one at a then-ranked Memphis team.
WKU fell apart late in its C-USA opener at Louisiana Tech – it was originally scheduled to start league play at Southern Miss, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Golden Eagles' program – giving up a 17-point lead before eventually losing 74-73 after Kenneth Lofton Jr. made two free throws in the closing seconds to go ahead.
The Hilltoppers won their next two games against FIU and Rice, before falling 65-60 to eventual West Division champion North Texas.
WKU had played with a short bench for much of the season, and found out that would likely be the case for the remainder of the year before it left for its Florida road swing. The Hilltoppers had been waiting to see if Cincinnati transfer Keith Williams would be deemed eligible by the NCAA, but he was ruled ineligible, Stansbury told the Daily News on Jan. 18. High school standout Zion Harmon also did not enroll at WKU for the spring semester because of personal reasons, Stansbury told the Daily News the same day.
WKU lost both games in Florida, plus a game against UAB and another to Middle Tennessee to extend its losing streak to five games – the worst in Stansbury's time leading the program. At 10-11 overall and 2-6 in C-USA play, many were calling for Stansbury to be fired, but in an interview with the Daily News, director of athletics Todd Stewart expressed his belief that the sixth-year WKU head coach would turn things around and said he "wouldn't envision any scenario where Rick's not our head coach next year."
WKU responded with wins in nine of its final 10 regular-season games – the only loss was at East Division champion Middle Tennessee without starters Luke Frampton and Jairus Hamilton – to finish second in the division and earn a bye to the C-USA Tournament quarterfinals.
"Here's what I can say about this team – we've overcome a lot with this team and I'm proud of them for that," Stansbury said. "They could've very easily laid down at one point. It's been documented our bench hasn't been very deep. These guys stayed together and kept fighting. I felt like, coming into this thing, we was as good as we could be physically, mentally, offensively and defensively. They believed in each other. We won nine out of 10, and again, winning and losing, it's a fine line. You saw an example of a fine line again."
The C-USA Tournament is where the season came to a close.
The Hilltoppers got down by 14 in the first half to the Bulldogs, before mounting a comeback bid. After taking the lead twice in the second half, WKU failed to score in the final 3:47 – it missed six of its final seven free-throw attempts – and lost 59-57 to Louisiana Tech.
"The world's a whole thing of 'what ifs,' " WKU guard Camron Justice said. "What if we shot the ball better? What if we made some free throws? What if we don't turn it over a few times? It's part of the game."
It's the earliest exit in the C-USA Tournament for the program since Stansbury's first year in 2016-17, when the Tops finished a 15-17 season with a loss to UTSA in their first game in the event, and extends WKU's NCAA Tournament drought – the Hilltoppers last made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2013. WKU had lost in the last three C-USA Tournament championship games leading into this season.
WKU will be without key contributors in Josh Anderson and Justice next season. Anderson averaged 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds this season after electing to return to use his extra year of eligibility, and finishes his career having played more games than anybody in program history. Justice played for 2019-20 and returned in the summer as a graduate assistant, but regained an extra year of eligibility early in the season and averaged 14.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 29 games.
"Those guys have been great to coach," Stansbury said. "You take a guy like Cam Justice, who we anticipated playing 15 minutes max this year, take him out of the academic room and he probably averaged 38 minutes. What else could I ask more of him this year? He played with his heart. Josh Anderson, he was terrific tonight. That don't mean he made shots and all that, but his effort was unbelievable tonight."
WKU's four other players who saw significant minutes this season all have eligibility remaining because of the COVID season. Dayvion McKnight was a First Team All-Conference USA player in his second season of college basketball, and 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp has two years left after being named the league's Defensive Player of the Year this season in his first year at the Division I level after coming from John A. Logan College.
Frampton was a redshirt senior, but has another year left, and Jairus Hamilton was a senior who had played two seasons at Boston College and one at Maryland before coming to WKU this year, and has one year remaining.
"We'll talk all about that when we get back, settle in and figure all that out," said Stansbury, who has one year left on his current contract. "A couple of guys have opportunities, and we'll just figure it all out."
While the future is uncertain, the expectations entering the offseason and preparing for the 2022-23 season are the same.
"Winning a championship. I've been here two times. I have this feeling – I don't like losing, I don't like having this feeling right now," McKnight said. "My next goal is to win a championship."