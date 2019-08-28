Looking back at the situation, Juwuan Jones considers being the ninth linebacker on Western Kentucky’s 2017 depth chart a blessing. But trying to explain that to a freshman at the time who played no other position besides inside linebacker since pee-wee days could be difficult.
“I was kind of disappointed,” Jones said. “I played linebacker for so long, I wanted to play collegiate level at linebacker. I grew up playing the mike since I was 6 or 7 years old. … God puts you in a certain place for a certain reason and you’ve got to roll with it.”
Jones now sees that shift as God looking out for him.
A position change and 40 pounds later, it all became worth it over Christmas break when Jones woke up and saw the tweet about his All-American status.
“I just woke up and my dad came in my room,” Jones said. “He said, ‘You made All-American.’ I didn’t think I was going to get that. God looked out for me. Being a freshman All-American was a blessing. I was just trying to do my job. … It ended up being a move for the best.”
The accolade for Jones is just a title validating the trust WKU’s staff is putting on its star defensive end. Only a redshirt sophomore, the 6-foot-3, 270-pound pass rusher is expected to be one of the primary leaders on defense in just his second year playing.
The converted linebacker accounted for 42 tackles last year while earning seven starts in 2018 as a redshirt freshman. He recorded five sacks to set a program FBS era record by a freshman and earned a Freshman All-American honor by the Football Writer’s Association of America, making him the first Hilltopper freshman defensive lineman to claim that title.
“It was huge for him and the whole team,” WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White said. “I do believe the sky is still the limit for the young man. He’s only a sophomore, with room to grow.”
Jones and the rest of the defensive line have consistently garnered praise from not only White during fall camp, but the head coach. Tyson Helton gave credit to WKU’s defense for setting the tone this month and particularly the defensive line for controlling the line of scrimmage in practice against an offensive line that returns all five starters.
Playing opposite of Jones on the line is junior Deangelo Malone, who recorded 60 tackles, nine for loss, and six sacks.
“That group with defensive tackles have been very consistent,” White said. “Those guys understand what we ask of them and they do a great job in the pass rush and the run. All of our groups try their best to be consistent and we have our days. Our defensive line has been the most consistent.”
Redshirt senior defensive tackle Jaylon George joins Jones and Malone as defensive linemen from Georgia and said he knew of Jones’ work ethic when they were high school prospects.
“Juwuan works,” George said. “That’s all he does. He brought all the smarts he had at linebacker to defensive line, so he does the extra things. I’ve known Juwuan since we both were from Georgia. The kid works and he’s going to be real good.”
Jones overcame asthma late into his prep career and credits that feat to the Sunday workouts his father, Larry, would organize for Jones and a few teammates.
“We would do speed and agility, footwork stuff every Sunday faithfully,” Jones said. “You can go home and ask anybody, they know about coach Jones’ workouts on Sundays.”
That work ethic helped Jones’ successful transition to the defensive line. He was an all-state linebacker at Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Ga., and committed to Jeff Brohm’s staff in August 2016. He was a three-star prospect rated the No. 29 inside linebacker nationally by Rivals.com and had reported offers that included Air Force, Army, Navy and Wisconsin.
Jones stayed committed through the coaching transition to Mike Sanford and arrived in Bowling Green at 235 pounds. An influx of linebackers and shortage of defensive linemen led to a redshirt season where he built on 40 pounds.
He made his WKU debut with two tackles at Wisconsin before totaling a career-high seven tackles the next week against FCS program Maine.
His most notable performance came against Old Dominion, where he recorded 2.5 sacks.
“I wasn’t expecting to have a monster year my first year playing,” Jones said. “I was just trying to do my job, do what coach tells me and that’s pretty much it.”
Jones said his biggest transition has been mastering hand maneuvers and boosting his physicality coming off the line of scrimmage. As a natural linebacker, Jones is used to looking at the whole picture of the offense playing off the ball. Last season, White honored Jones’ intelligence from his lifelong career as a linebacker and said he was “probably the only D-lineman that can line up all 11 players on the board – DBs, corners, the D-line and linebackers – and know their jobs.”
“I’m a football junkie,” Jones said. “Some things to certain people just make sense. Football just makes sense. I played linebacker up until my redshirt year, so I know where to fit and where people are.”
Jones wants to take his All-American honor and turn it into more production this fall.
“It’s motivated me to build on what I did last year and what we did as a team,” Jones said. “I’m not a big hoo-rah guy yelling with a pregame speech. That’s just not me. I like to lead with how I carry myself and how I play. I lead by example. I don’t believe in doing all that talking. Just show me how you play and what you’re going to do. That’s how I plan to lead and it’s an honor they think I can be a leader on this team.”
