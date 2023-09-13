Western Kentucky redshirt junior Nic Hofman shot a 6-under par 67 in the final round of the Streamsong Invitational, leading the way for the Hilltoppers on Wednesday in Bowling Green, Fla.
Junior Riley Grindstaff carded a 2-over 71 to go alongside Fuller at the top of WKU's scorecard, tying for 27th.
Hofman had a great tournament. Showing resilience throughout, shooting up the board by 13 spots after round two and 17 spots in the final round, solidifying his spot tied for eighth in the tournament.
As a team, WKU tied for eighth place in the highly competitive tournament. The Hilltoppers posted a 9-under 867 for their total 54-hole score.
"Being back on the course for the Tops is definitely exciting," WKU coach Austin King said in a news release. "Very proud of Nic for his final round charge to start the season off with a top 10. He caught momentum at the end of yesterday's round and really kept it going today. I felt like as a whole we were prepared with a good game plan but just didn't execute as well as we would've liked.
"Everyone certainly hit their fair share of good shots but definitely have some things to work on and clean up back in Bowling Green this week and next week before heading to Sapphire Valley. Excited to keep competing and to get better with these boys."
Joining Hofman and Grindstaff for the Hilltoppers on Tuesday was graduate senior Luke Fuller and senior Connery Meyer. Fuller shot 1-over 74 on the day at the Streamsong Black course, tying for 34th. Meyer finished the event 4-over 223, tying him for 40th in the field.
Junior Stephen Warren also placed in the top 50 in the invitational. After a 6-over 79 round three, Warren finished tied for 44th overall.
The Hilltoppers will play in the JT Poston Invitational near the end of the month for their next event. The tournament will be hosted by Western Carolina on Sept. 25-26.