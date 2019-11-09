FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Cory Munson, a freshman kicker, blew up a tackle behind the 20-yard line on a kickoff. Later when Western Kentucky finally punted, the sparse crowd at DWR Razorbacks Stadium cheered. To top it off, the backup quarterback took the last few snaps, a traditional substitution indicating the work had been done.
It was that kind of day.
The Hilltoppers saved their best game of the season for the one nationally televised on the road in the Southeastern Conference. Ty Storey took it to his former team and the Hilltoppers earned bowl eligibility and a seven-figure check.
WKU rolled over Arkansas 45-19 for its most lopsided win of the season and by far its best performance against an SEC team. The lowly Razorbacks (2-8) tied the game with Rakeem Boyd’s 76-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but the Hilltoppers put a beating on the Razorbacks from there and collected a $1.5 million check on their way out.
“Came out firing and really felt like we had control of the game for the whole time,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “Kind of a signature win for us. Still have a couple more to go, but to come in and beat an SEC opponent and do it the way we did it, very proud of our kids.”
WKU (6-4) led 35-7 by halftime and Storey himself had more yards than the Razorbacks (2-8) at the break. The Hilltoppers outgained Arkansas 478-340 and converted 50 percent of their third-down conversions and were a perfect 5-for-5 on fourth-down attempts.
Storey completed 22-of-32 pass attempts for 213 yards and had 77 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.
Boyd had over half of Arkansas’s yards on his two rushing touchdowns of 76 and 86 yards.
The win was WKU’s fourth-ever against the SEC with wins coming against Kentucky in 2012 and 2013 and at Vanderbilt in 2015. Arkansas entered with the SEC’s worst defense allowing 35.2 points and 443 yards per game. The Razorbacks have lost seven straight and only boast wins against FCS Portland State and Colorado State, with LSU and Missouri coming up.
Boyd’s second touchdown run of 86 yards was the only other highlight for the Razorbacks. WKU’s Gunner Britton blocked the extra point on the PAT try.
WKU safety Devon Key returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown with 8:20 left to put WKU up 45-13 and bring Davis Shanley to run the clock out for the Hilltoppers’ win.
“We’ve been playing really good offensively,” Storey said. “We haven’t been putting up crazy amount of points we’ve needed to, but we’re trying to win games. We’ve tried to play the game the right way and at the end of the day we’ll try to run it out. We really pride ourselves on keeping the defense on the sideline and time of possession was good today.
“We have to keep getting better and no telling where we could go.”
With the win, WKU is bowl eligible for the eighth time in nine seasons. Although a road win in the SEC will certainly boost the Hilltoppers’ resume, a seventh win either against Southern Miss or Middle Tennessee will guarantee one of the six bowl slots in Conference USA.
Going into the weekend, seven C-USA teams were either bowl eligible or one win away from six on the year.
WKU takes the SEC road win into a bye week before traveling to Southern Miss on Nov. 23.
“As long as we play great through all three phases, every week we can do that,” Key said. “Just the offense playing off the defense and special teams, that’s what we can be.”
Everything went WKU’s way from Arkansas’ first possession by getting a short field to work with on its starting drive after Antwon Kincade’s interception.
Storey converted two fourth downs, one on a pass to Pearson and the other coming when he dropped back to throw and saw open field on the right side for an easy conversion.
Jacquez Sloan scored on the next play on a 19-yard reverse to put WKU in front early.
But Arkansas immediately tied it up when Rakeem Boyd broke through the line for a 76-yard touchdown run. WKU had a response, with Storey leading a 12-play drive that chewed six minutes off the clock. He converted three third-down plays and found the end zone on a 9-yard run to take a 14-7 lead into the second quarter.
And the Hilltoppers were off to the races from there. WKU scored on every drive in the first half and reached its highest point total of the season by halftime.
Storey had another goal-line touchdown run and then hit Pearson on a wide-open 69-yard touchdown pass to go up 28-7. WKU found its season-high 35th point when Lucky Jackson’s impressive sideline grab set up Gaej Walker’s goal-line run for the 35-7 lead at halftime.
“Not anything against (Arkansas), we just felt like we had a good game plan coming in and felt like we executed it, we would be productive,” Helton said. “Our guys aren’t afraid to play anybody or anywhere. It really comes down to not worrying about how talented your opponent is. You worry about you and focus on you and do your job and when you do that, good things will happen.”
Pearson finished the day with 10 receptions for 120 yards and Walker had 129 rushing yards on 23 carries.
“Felt really good scoring 35 in the first half,” Pearson said. “… We really wanted to get to a bowl game and beat an SEC opponent. Ty playing there last year added to it. It’s good, but we still have two more games left so we can add on to the season.”{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.