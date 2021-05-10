Western Kentucky men's golf head coach Chan Metts announced the signing of transfer Thomas Hogan for the 2021-22 season Monday.
“I remember watching Thomas as a junior player and he had a great career,” Metts said in a news release. “He has a lot of game and I expect him to step in and contribute on the course from day one. He is coming from a great program and his work ethic on the course and in the classroom make him a great addition to our team.”
Hogan heads to WKU after three seasons at Ole Miss. He redshirted his freshman year in 2018-19 and was named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll. He was also named to the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll during the 2019-20 year.
Ole Miss is slated to compete in the NCAA Regionals for the fourth straight season this coming week.
In his high school career, he was a five-year letterwinner at Frederica Academy (Ga.) and was captain of the golf program. He finished with the lowest career scoring average in school history.
Hogan was the runner-up at the AJGA’s Davis Love III Jr. Open and Wells Fargo Championship. He was also named to the AJGA Junior All-State team in Georgia for his senior year.
He joins the Hilltoppers with three years of eligibility remaining.