Western Kentucky men's golf head coach Chan Metts on Monday announced the signing of transfer Thomas Hogan for the 2021-22 season.
“I remember watching Thomas as a junior player and he had a great career,” Metts said in a news release. “He has a lot of game and I expect him to step in and contribute on the course from day one. He is coming from a great program and his work ethic on the course and in the classroom make him a great addition to our team.”
Hogan redshirted his freshman year at Ole Miss in 2018-19 and was named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll. He was named to the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll in 2019-20.
In high school, he was a five-year letterwinner at Frederica Academy (Ga.) and was captain of the golf program. He finished with the lowest career scoring average in school history.
Hogan was runner-up at the AJGA’s Davis Love III Jr. Open and Wells Fargo Championship. He was also named to the AJGA Junior All-State team in Georgia for his senior year.
He joins the Hilltoppers with three years of eligibility remaining.