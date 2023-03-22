WKU"s Drew Hollingshead

Western Kentucky offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Drew Hollingshead tosses a football during Tuesday’s first day of spring football practice at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

 STEVE ROBERTS/WKU Athletics

Drew Hollingshead jumped the chance to fill a big pair of shoes at Western Kentucky.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.