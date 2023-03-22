Drew Hollingshead jumped the chance to fill a big pair of shoes at Western Kentucky.
Hollingshead, the Hilltoppers’ new offensive coordinator, follows in the footsteps of two massively successful predecessors – Ben Arbuckle last season and Zach Kittley the year before. Each stayed just one season in that role before moving on to other programs, and each delivered on fielding a high-powered offense at WKU.
Now comes Hollingshead in his first shot as an offensive coordinator under WKU coach Tyson Helton after serving as inside receivers coach under legendary head coach Mike Leach last season. It was the final season of a long apprenticeship under Leach, who passed away suddenly in December shortly before the Bulldogs’ bowl game against Illinois.
Hollingshead has chosen a tough act to follow at WKU, where last season Arbuckle’s offense finished sixth in the nation in total offense (497.3 ypg) and 15th in scoring (36.4 ppg), while quarterback Austin Reed led the nation in passing yards (4,746) and was third in passing touchdowns (40).
The season culminated with a win over South Alabama 44-23 in the New Orleans Bowl to cap a 9-5 season. In that game, WKU put up 677 yards of total offense, including a New Orleans Bowl record 522 passing yards.
The challenge for Hollingshead is to sustain and elevate the Tops’ offense, not rebuild it.
“It’s been really good,” Hollingshead said Tuesday after WKU’s first spring practice. “One of the things I told coach Helton when I was interviewing for it was if he would’ve given me the whole offense, just to try and mesh what we were doing with what I wanted to do, it would’ve been exactly what we’re doing right now. So that was kind of my pitch to him, and I think he and I are on the same page as far as where we see this thing going. It’s hard to come in here and look at what they did last year and the year before, and say you know, that’s not successful football. So it was kind of my job to come in here and learn some terminology, but bring some things that I think can help us. And I think we’ve done a good job of that so far.
“Really excited about our guys and our new coaches and offensive staff. I think we gel pretty well and I’m just excited about where we can take this thing.”
Helton has had practice at spotting the next rising star in the coaching ranks, having hired Kittley and Arbuckle away from FCS-level Houston Baptist two years prior. In Hollingshead, a fellow Texan and former University of Houston quarterback, Helton thinks he’s found the right person to build on the success WKU has had on offense.
Hollingshead certainly has a strong pedigree, mainly centered around his team working for Leach. That started back in 2016, when he joined Leach’s staff as an offensive graduate assistant after helping Texas A&M-Commerce lead all of college football in scoring (54.1 points per game) as that program’s quarterbacks coach in 2015.
In three seasons at Washington State, Hollingshead, who moved up to quality control assistant in 2018, helped the Cougars maintain and expand an explosive offense headlined first by Luke Falk and then Gardner Minshew.
When Leach moved on to Mississippi State, Hollingshead followed to Starkville. Two more seasons as offensive quality control assistant led to a promotion to inside receivers coach before the 2022 season, as Hollingshead helped the Bulldogs finish 10th in the country in passing in 2022 and fourth in the country in 2021. He also helped MSU quarterback Will Rogers finish third in the country in passing yards in 2021 and 10th in the nation in 2022.
“He’s a pedal to the metal kind of guy and that’s how we play here offensively,” Helton said. “A lot of the terminology’s the same, coming from the Air Raid philosophy and he was with coach Leach pretty much his whole career, so it was great to get him on board and basically merge what we’ve done and what he’s done in the Air Raid, and take the best pieces of everything. So I’m excited that’s he’s on board – he’s doing a great job with our offensive players. We really haven’t missed a beat. It’s like he’s been here the whole time.”
Hollingshead said the chance to work under Helton at WKU was not something he could pass up. After working alongside Leach so many years, Hollingshead thinks he’s found another outstanding mentor in Helton, describing the two as “both extremely smart head coaches, extremely smart offensive minds.”
“You know, coach Leach was his own guy,” Hollingshead said. “I tell people this all the time – you see the press conferences, you see the wacky interviews and stuff like that, and that’s who he was from day to day. He didn’t change, and you gained a lot of respect for that. Kind of on the other side of the spectrum as far as how he treated a program and the way he went about things, but again you see the things that he did really well with the things that coach Helton does really well and it’s all the same stuff, right? We’re all working towards the same goal of trying to win football games. “
Hollingshead inherits an extremely successful quarterback in Reed, along with a solid group of talented returning wide receivers including Malachi Corley, Michael Mathison and Dalvin Smith, plus last year’s leading rusher Davion Ervin-Poindexter.
Reed has been impressed with his new offensive coordinator since Hollingshead arrived on campus in January.
“I think there are parts about Drew that are different from coach Arbuckle and I feel like those parts could help us and could also help myself because it’s a different viewpoint, a different kind of perspective of things that he puts in my game and that he can better my game more,” Reed said. “I’ve had five different offensive coordinators in four seasons of playing football in college, so I’m pretty used to change. So I’m very happy with who we brought in. Coach Drew and I are already super close and already kind of starting to gel together as a play caller and a quarterback.”
That’s the idea and the expectation, and Hollingshead is putting in the time to make that a reality next season.
“It’s been fun, it’s been fun,” Hollingshead said. “We had a really good offseason, really proud of how we’ve kind of progressed as an offense. You know, stepping into a role like this is never easy, especially having the success we’ve had here at Western the last two years. But ever since Day 1, I’ve just kind of approached it like I’ve got to get better at my job every single day because that’s what I expect out of our guys.
“We’ve got some good players returning, some new faces out there so we’re all kind of just trying to mesh this thing together within 15 practices and take it to the next level.”