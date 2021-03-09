With most of the Western Kentucky men’s basketball team already gathered around midcourt to pose for a photo after claiming the top spot in Conference USA on Saturday with a 60-57 win over Old Dominion, Josh Anderson came in late and hugged Taveion Hollingsworth while going to the ground in front of the C-USA 2021 East Division Champions poster.
And after much of the team had started making its way to the locker room, the two returned to midcourt with team photographer Steve Roberts to pose for more shots with each other.
It was a moment the two senior guards had been waiting on for four years, and the two best friends got to celebrate together in what could be their final game at E.A. Diddle Arena. Now, Hollingsworth and Anderson are aiming to get more celebration shots together in Frisco, Texas, when the Hilltoppers head to the C-USA Tournament in what is the beginning of a potential final stretch playing together.
“It means a lot,” Hollingsworth said after the win. “We’ve been through so much and for us to finally be able to be happy for each other, that means a lot. It’s a blessing to come across him for these past four years and we’re just going to see where this goes.”
The NCAA issued a blanket waiver for an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it before the season started, but the WKU players that would normally be in their final season – including redshirt senior guard Kenny Cooper, a Lipscomb transfer, and redshirt forward Carson Williams, a Northern Kentucky transfer – have made no public announcements on whether they would or would not take advantage of that, and plan to discuss it more following the conclusion of the season.
Hollingsworth and Anderson are the first four-year seniors under fifth-year head coach Rick Stansbury, who collected his 100th win with the program Saturday, and the two have created a bond along their journey together.
“He’s definitely my best friend, for sure,” Hollingsworth said Thursday before the team’s final regular-season series against Old Dominion. “We come to each other whenever we want. It don’t matter the time – whenever.”
The two were part of an incoming freshman class in the 2017-18 season that also included Marek Nelson and Jake Ohmer, who transferred to UT Rio Grande Valley and Georgetown College, respectively, after the 2018-19 season, but Anderson and Hollingsworth are the two remaining from that group.
“We spend so much time together on the court and then just after the court we hang out pretty much all day and weekends too, we go out and do stuff and hang out,” Anderson said Thursday. “Just over the years watching those guys who came in with us just leave, I feel like that kind of brought our relationship closer. That was big. It’s just been a blessing to just be by his side and watch him do the things he do. It’s just been a great experience for me.”
From the “Takeover Tay” moments or Anderson’s thunderous dunks, the two have produced countless memories on the court as well.
Hollingsworth’s latest heroics came Saturday – an and-one in the final minute to give WKU the lead – and he’ll finish near the top of several statistical categories in program history. He credits Stansbury for helping him become more than a scorer upon his arrival from Paul Laurence Dunbar, where he finished as Lexington’s all-time leading scorer with 2,495 points.
“Before I got here, I just wanted to hoop and get buckets,” Hollingsworth said. “That’s all I thought, but he taught me more than just scoring and he taught me that you can impact the game however any way besides that. I took that into thought a lot.”
He finished with 19 points Saturday to lead the team, and is now sixth on WKU’s all-time scoring list with 1,837. He’s already the program leader for career minutes played (4,357), and is also third on WKU’s career games started list (126), sixth on the career made free throws list (458), sixth on the steals list (150) and seventh on career free throws attempted list (562).
“You go back starting with Taveion – which memory do you want to start with? There’s several that jump out you – the Louisiana Tech game and the one that stands in my mind is kind of different than a lot of people is that freshman year at Oklahoma State,” Stansbury said. “I don’t know if there’s been a bigger stage anywhere against a bigger crowd. ... To see him step up on that stage in that big game to go to New York, that’s a game I’ll never forget with him.”
Anderson’s biggest improvements have come shooting, according to Stansbury. The 6-foot-6 Baton Rouge, La., native was a consensus four-star prospect out of Madison Prep, and made 1 of 7 (14.3%) of the 3-pointers attempted his freshman year while averaging 17 minutes per game. He’s currently shooting 31%, and has made several timely plays for WKU his senior season. Anderson scored his 1,000th point Jan. 8 against Louisiana Tech, and is fifth all-time at WKU in career steals with 159.
“The thing that I remember right now is just how far he’s come shooting the basketball. I said this for his first couple of years – it looked like a boomerang coming out of there,” Stansbury said. “I think now we’ve gotten to the point where I do have confidence in him. When he shoots it, it’s not ‘Oh my’ anymore, it’s, ‘Hey, maybe it has a chance,’ so I see the improvement there.
“And then which dunk do you want to have? He’s been a highlight reel from that standpoint, and the energy he brings you defensively.”
WKU is scheduled to begin the C-USA Tournament on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. game between UTSA and Charlotte.
Commented