Taveion Hollingsworth has played his final game for Western Kentucky.
The 6-foot-2 guard from Lexington who recently finished his senior season with the Hilltoppers announced Monday via social media that he will sign with an agent and pursue a professional basketball career.
"First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the sport that I love. Without him nothing I've done would've been possible. Over the past four years, Bowling Green and Diddle Arena have become a second home for me. Each of you welcomed me since day one on campus and have supported me throughout my journey," Hollingsworth wrote in a post addressed to Hilltopper Nation where he thanked fans, family, teammates and coaches.
" ... It has always been my dream to play professional basketball. So, with that being said, I have decided to forego my extra year of eligibility, and hire an agent in order to pursue my dreams. This is only the beginning, so thank you for being a part of this journey."
Hollingsworth could have stayed for an extra year with the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it to winter sports athletes, but despite not using it, he will still go down as one of the best players in WKU history.
He started every game of his college career – not missing a single one – and finishes first all-time at WKU in minutes played (4,525), games started (131) and free-throw percentage (81.8). He also ranks fifth in total points (1,896), fifth in made free throws (478), sixth in total steals (155), tied for sixth in games played (131) and seventh in both free-throw attempts (584) and field goal attempts (1,432).
Hollingsworth was WKU's second-leading scorer during the 21-8 2020-21 season at 13.9 points per game and was named All-Conference USA Second Team. He also averaged 3.8 rebounds, dished out 70 assists and had 35 steals. He shot 42.1% from the field, 32.9% from 3-point range and 85.9% from the free-throw line.
The Hilltoppers claimed C-USA's East Division title – their first regular-season championship since 2009. WKU fell in overtime to North Texas in the C-USA Tournament championship game and beat Saint Mary's in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, before falling to Louisiana Tech in the quarterfinals.
Hollingsworth was a part of 88 total wins, three C-USA championship game appearances and two NIT berths – including a trip to the semifinals at Madison Square Garden as a freshman in the 2017-18 season.
That year – after a standout career at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School where he was named 2017 Kentucky Mr. Basketball and finished his career as the all-time leading scorer in Lexington boys' basketball history with 2,495 career points – Hollingsworth tied the Hilltopper program record for most games started in a single season, and also set new WKU records for points scored, minutes played and games started by a WKU freshman. He was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team.
He was named All-Conference USA Third Team as a sophomore and All-Conference USA First Team as a junior.
Hollingsworth is the latest Hilltopper from the 2020-21 season that will not return next winter. Redshirt senior Carson Williams turned his focus to football, and signed a contract as a tight end with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders in April. Kenny Cooper, another redshirt senior, has transferred to Tennessee State. Josh Anderson, the team's other senior, has not announced whether he will return to WKU yet.
Junior center Charles Bassey, C-USA's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, has opted to forego his senior season in order to sign with an agent and enter the NBA Draft.
Sophomore guard Jordan Rawls has transferred to Georgia State, and freshman guard Kylen Milton and junior forward Kevin Osawe have both entered the transfer portal.