KINGSTON, R.I. – Jordan Rawls knows his role.
And now that senior Kenny Cooper is officially ineligible to play, the freshman Rawls knows that responsibility is going to be fast-tracked.
It hasn’t been natural up to this point asking Taveion Hollingsworth – a shooting guard – to run the point, but Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury has needed a veteran to make things flow while the Hilltoppers either waited on Cooper’s ruling or Rawls to progress enough to take over himself.
And although WKU lost an overtime contest at Rhode Island on Saturday, the bright spot leaving Kingston could be that Rawls has taken the job.
“I’m always ready for big moments like this,” Rawls told the Daily News after the game. “I feel like I can help the team a lot and I was just ready when my name was called.”
It wasn’t that Rawls filled the stat sheet with high-level assists or had flashes of scoring brilliance. The 6-foot-1 freshman finished the day with 12 points and three assists without a turnover matching a career-high 29 minutes, which is 10 more than his season average entering the matchup with the Rams.
Rawls’ insertion at the point was most noticeable by the responsibilities Hollingsworth didn’t have. The junior scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half as the offense flowed better with him playing off the ball.
“I felt good having Jordan out there running it,” said forward Carson Williams, who led the team with 26 points and 14 rebounds. “Felt fluid when he was out there. We were flowing into it. I was happy about his performance and how he contributed.”
Hollingsworth started at the point for the 11th straight game and Rawls was one of the first players off the bench. Hollingsworth struggled with four turnovers and no assists in the first half, yet the Hilltoppers still only trailed by one after 20 minutes.
Rawls played eight minutes in the first half and missed all three of his shot attempts. He took over the point by playing 15 minutes in the second half and had nine points and three rebounds. That allowed Hollingsworth to actually find ways to score, and he produced 13 points and even two assists.
“I think Taveion is great at the two,” Rawls said. “With me in, he can get a lot more scoring opportunities.”
Rawls, the reclassified freshman from Chattanooga, Tenn., even converted a three-point play in overtime that tied the game before WKU fell 86-82 to a Rhode Island team that hasn’t lost at home in seven straight contests.
Rawls’ workload at the point will undoubtedly increase moving forward after last week’s news that Cooper, a senior, was denied his eligibility waiver request.
Add in the loss of Charles Bassey at the center position and Stansbury is forced to adjust the entire lineup, opening the door for Rawls to make the point guard position his own as it affects everyone else around him.
“No question we made them go small some and Rawls was pretty good there in that second half,” Stansbury said. “When you’ve got Taveion and Cam (Justice) out there together at the wings, you have to guard them.
“Every game we play we’re going to learn something different with this team right now.”
