After turning in one of the top individual efforts in Conference USA history, Western Kentucky junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth was named the league’s Co-Player of the Week on Monday.
This is Hollingsworth’s second Player of the Week award and WKU’s fifth of the season, which leads the conference.
Hollingsworth averaged 32.5 points in a split of two overtime games against the top two teams in the league last week.
In Thursday’s 95-91 overtime home win over Louisiana Tech, the 6-foot-2, 165-pound guard had a career-high 43 points in 44 minutes to keep WKU’s hopes for a regular-season title alive. He made 11 of 18 shots from the field, 4 of 7 3-pointers and 17 of 19 free throws.
After WKU fell behind by 15 points with 3:23 to play, Hollingsworth scored 17 points over the rest of regulation, including a game-tying 3-pointer with two seconds left.
His 43 points were the eighth-most ever by a Hilltopper and the most since 1971, as well as the ninth-most ever by a C-USA player.
On Sunday, Hollingsworth had a team-high 22 points with four steals in WKU’s overtime loss to North Texas.
