Taveion Hollingsworth carried the Hilltoppers to another win, but didn’t need a furious comeback this time.
The junior matched his career-high with 30 points and led a dominant second half in Western Kentucky’s 80-63 win over Charlotte on Saturday.
Hollingsworth willed the Hilltoppers (12-6 overall, 5-1 Conference USA) to a momentum shift just before halftime, then scored 16 points as WKU shot 57 percent in the second half. Charlotte (10-6, 4-1) entered the game unbeaten in conference play with the league’s best scoring defense, allowing just 61.5 points per game.
Hollingsworth hit a 3-pointer to open the second half and the Hilltoppers never relinquished the lead. The final 20 minutes included going 5-of-10 from the 3-point line and 13-of-16 from the free-throw line.
The junior was perfect on 13 foul shots and Jared Savage was 10-of-12 from the line, finishing with 20 points. WKU was 27-of-31 from the stripe while Charlotte attempted just 13 foul shots.
“Our guys found a way, particularly in the second half,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “I thought the first half, the last three to four minutes were huge for us. … They only gave up eight free throws per game, and we found a way to shoot 31 of them. That’s huge and we have to find ways to get points. Play a team like that, they don’t give you easy baskets.”
The 4,677 in attendance at Diddle Arena on Saturday afternoon got the bonus of Hollingsworth’s performance and a career milestone from Williams, whose 3-pointer at the 13:31 mark moved him to 1,000 points in his career between WKU and two years at Northern Kentucky.
Williams ended with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting and made two 3-pointers to go with six rebounds and three assists. Jared Savage added 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and four blocks for the second straight game.
The Hilltoppers have won three straight and now sit tied atop the C-USA standings at 5-1 with the tie-breaker over North Texas.
“That’s a great feeling, but we ain’t sleeping,” Hollingsworth said. “We’ve got games to win and people are still coming for us and we’re going to be ready for it.”
Hollingsworth’s efforts matched a career-high he accomplished twice as a freshman, scoring 30 points on the road at North Texas and at Oklahoma State during the team’s run in the National Invitation Tournament.
Since freshman Jordan Rawls entered the starting lineup at point guard on Jan. 9 at UAB, Hollingsworth has averaged 22.5 points per game, well above his 14.8 average for the year. Hollingsworth’s performance followed up a night when he scored nine points in 39 seconds in WKU’s come-from-behind win over Old Dominion on Thursday.
“Back doing what I was doing the past few years, it feels pretty good right now,” Hollingsworth said.
The 49ers led the entire first half, but the Hilltoppers took all the momentum into halftime. Trailing by seven with 2:54 to go, Hollingsworth led a 12-5 run that ended with a finger roll at the buzzer to cut the Charlotte lead to 39-38 at the break. He had 14 points at halftime and was 6-for-6 at the free-throw line.
WKU committed 11 turnovers, but made up for it by picking up fouls and capitalizing at the free-throw line with 14 makes. Hollingsworth had six and Savage made all seven of his foul shots in the first half.
Hollingsworth kept it rolling to open the second half with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to push WKU into its first lead. That turned into an 8-2 run to open the half in the first 90 seconds.
A 10-1 run stretched it to a nine-point lead with 12:51 to go and WKU kept pouring it on from there. The 49ers scored just six points in the last nine minutes while WKU kept making free throws and a pair of 3-pointers from Savage put the game away.
Anzac Rissetto’s layup with one second remaining was the 49ers' first field goal since the 9:30 mark of the second half. Freshman Jahmir Young had 14 points for Charlotte, which entered Saturday having won seven of its last eight.
“We’ve got to continue to change defenses and take advantage of some abilities in the press,” Stansbury said. “We change from presses to zone to man and sometimes, we’re confused what we’re doing. We just continue to mix and match, change and adjust different games and different personnel.”
UP NEXT
WKU travels to Marshall on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury is now 74-48 in his fourth season as WKU’s head coach. … The Hilltoppers are 21-10 all-time against the 49ers, including 14-1 at home. Stansbury is 7-2 in his career against Charlotte. … Redshirt junior Carson Williams scored 15 points and has 1,004 for his career. WKU has made a 3-pointer in 1,028 consecutive games dating back to March 15, 1987. … Jared Savage’s 20 points marked a season-high. The Bowling Green native has eight blocks in the last two games. … Redshirt senior Camron Justice returned to play 20 minutes off the bench after sitting out the last two games with a back injury. … Announced attendance was 4,677.
