Taveion Hollingsworth enters his senior season at Western Kentucky already near the top of several categories in the Hilltopper record book, but there’s only one thing he really wants associated with his name before he leaves The Hill – a championship.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pound guard from Lexington hopes to have at least one more opportunity to accomplish that goal in a season that starts when WKU tips off Wednesday against Northern Iowa at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.
“To be honest, I honestly don’t think much about (the individual accomplishments). The only thing I really want is the trophy,” Hollingsworth said. “At the end of the day, my first three years here we came up short. That’s the only thing that’s been on the top of my mind since then. Just to keep working and try to compete for that championship again, that’s all we want to do.”
The Hilltoppers were picked for the third straight season by the league’s coaches to win Conference USA, receiving 11 first-place votes. North Texas, the one team to finish ahead of WKU in last year’s league standings, received the other three votes.
In each of Hollingsworth’s first two seasons, WKU fell short in the C-USA championship game. WKU lost to Marshall 67-66 his freshman season and lost to Old Dominion his sophomore season, 62-56.
Last season ended without an opportunity for the trophy, as the C-USA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic hours before the Hilltoppers were scheduled to play their first game.
“We went through a lot of adversity, we beat a lot of obstacles last season and I feel like, not only we deserved it, but everybody deserved to play,” Hollingsworth said. “Everybody grinds through that offseason. Basically the players know that the offseason is tough and just a grind. For us, that just leads to the championship and to find out we couldn’t even play one game, that just hurt.”
The team says it has used the disappointment as motivation throughout the offseason, but Hollingsworth’s play has been stellar for three seasons already.
He has started 102 straight games – the most of any active player in the country – after coming from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, where he led his team to its first state championship as a junior and was named Kentucky Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year the following season, and he enters the season ranked 18th on WKU’s career scoring list with 1,494 points. He’s also eighth in minutes played, sixth in career free-throw percentage and 10th in career made field goals.
Jim McDaniels and Courtney Lee are the program’s leaders in career points scored with 2,238 each, and Ralph Crosthwaite is next with 2,076. The three are the only Hilltoppers to cross the 2,000-point mark. Hollingsworth accomplished the feat at Dunbar – he finished as the leading scorer in Lexington boys’ basketball history with 2,495 points.
“He came in as a guy that scores the basketball,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “That’s kind of what he is. I don’t know what position he is. In today’s basketball, that’s a good thing. Sometimes it’s best not to be called a one or a two – he’s just a basketball player.
“He has the ability and knows where that rim’s at. He’s a competitor. The ability to score the basketball and the ability to compete, those are two things that are hard to teach, and he does both of those things.”
Since then, Stansbury says, he’s only gotten better at scoring the ball. WKU’s coach says Hollingsworth had no trouble getting to the rim against high school defenders, and speaks highly of his mid-range game, but believes he’s developed into more of a long-range threat during his time at WKU to make him more lethal offensively.
Not that he wasn’t when he got to WKU.
He averaged 13.3 points his freshman year, and set WKU records for a freshman in points scored (506), minutes played (1,312) and games started (38). Despite his youth, he helped lead the Hilltoppers to the NIT Final Four with a 30-point performance in a 92-84 win over Oklahoma State – just one of several wins over Power Five programs in his career.
“We had seen a lot of that already, but that night, again, that showed again no stage was too big for him,” Stansbury said.
Hollingsworth averaged 14.4 points as a sophomore and is coming off a First Team All-C-USA junior campaign in which he averaged 16.6 points, after having to serve as the team’s point guard for the beginning of the season while WKU waited to see if Lipscomb transfer Kenny Cooper would be granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
“I’m just going to do whatever I can, whatever it takes to win – whatever my coaches need, whatever my teammates need, I’m going to do it,” Hollingsworth said. “I’m always going to be there and I’m just going to do whatever I can and hopefully my teammates do whatever they can and we have each other’s back.”
His desire for a championship was perhaps never more evident than in WKU’s closing stretch. After losing Charles Bassey to a season-ending injury, and after Cooper’s transfer waiver was denied, and with Camron Justice battling a back injury, Hollingsworth averaged 20 points over the team’s final 16 games entering the postseason, a stretch that included a 43-point performance in an overtime win against Louisiana Tech – he hit the game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime – and a clutch finish where he had nine points in the final 38 seconds to help the Hilltoppers to a 71-69 victory over ODU.
Hollingsworth’s efforts and desire to win don’t go unnoticed by his teammates, either.
“The way he plays and the way he just controls the game, the way he just uplifts himself – you could see it last season against some of the conference games when we were down like 20, 15. He took over the game and as a team, the way he plays hard just (makes) all the other teammates play hard,” Bassey said. “Just what he does, you’re going to follow. A teammate like that on your team makes you want to go hard every time.”
But, despite Hollingsworth’s best efforts, there was no shot for the championship he has been reaching for.
This season, with a deep and experienced team around him, he may have his best chance, and he will almost undoubtedly be leading the charge.
“There’s nothing like experience, and Taveion having been here for four years now and playing under coach Stansbury, that’s just great to have a guy like that on the team that can lead, know what’s expected and set an example for younger guys,” redshirt senior forward Carson William said.
His leadership showed before the team even returned to campus, when he took freshman guard Dayvion McKnight under his wing. McKnight, a Martha Layne Collins High School graduate who, like Hollingsworth, is a Kentucky Mr. Basketball winner, said the two trained together during the summer shutdown and that he’s trying to follow the upperclassman’s lead.
“What I see from him is that hard work pays off,” McKnight said. “He really dedicates himself to the gym and playing hard and you can tell with what he’s done.”
It’s been no different in the team’s workouts, either, with his veteran presence shining through.
“You see it throughout practice a lot. He just understands what’s going on a little bit better than everybody else, you know? He just kind of processes it quicker,” Cooper said. “Tay really helps get us organized in the beginning, and he’s kind of helped me get adjusted and used to the practice schedule and all that.”
There is definite pressure on Hollingsworth as he tries again to reach his goal of holding the C-USA championship trophy – much of it he puts on himself – but he says he turns to the same group he tries to lead to get there.
“I’m always going to be tough on myself, no matter what the situation is. It could be something little. I always say stuff to myself that gets in my own head,” Hollingsworth said. “The people that really keep me going and motivate me to keep going are my teammates – just being around them all day long, that’s my family and you can’t be negative and be down on yourself all around my teammates. To have them have the same energy as you, that won’t be good for them. Just to be around them, that helps me a lot through the days.”
