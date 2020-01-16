Lee Robertson has seen nearly every Western Kentucky basketball game for 74 years.
The man nicknamed Mr. Western stuck around after Rick Stansbury’s postgame news conference to tell the coach of the current Hilltoppers basketball team that what transpired moments earlier in E.A. Diddle Arena was one of the best comebacks his 97-year-old eyes have seen.
A number of fans left the arena when Xavier Green hit a 3-pointer to put Old Dominion up by 12 with 3:30 left in the game. Those who stayed saw the same as Robertson.
“They missed a good three minutes and 20 seconds if they left early,” Stansbury said with a sheepish grin. “Why would you give up on us then?”
Using a small lineup, somehow WKU found another way to pull off a comeback. Trailing by 12 with over three minutes left, Taveion Hollingsworth took the game over and led the Hilltoppers to a 71-69 come-from-behind win over Old Dominion on Thursday night at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Hollingsworth scored nine points in the last 38 seconds and had 23 points for the game. Whether it was Jared Savage’s 3-pointer to force overtime and beat Arkansas after energy was gone from Charles Bassey’s season-ending injury or the fierce comeback just two weeks ago against North Texas, the Hilltoppers (11-6 overall, 4-1 Conference USA) continue to find ways to rally at home, improving to 6-1 on John Oldham Court this season.
“We were the only ones that kept hope,” Hollingsworth said. “We’ve been in that situation coming from (Savage’s) 3-ball when we played Arkansas. I feel like nobody believed in us then and we finished it and why can’t we finish it now?”
WKU gave up a halftime lead and trailed most of the second half, struggling to find a way to stop the Old Dominion (6-11, 2-2) duo of Jason Wade and Malik Curry, who scored 22 and 20 points respectively.
The rally they needed took until they trailed by eight with 1:20 to go. Stansbury said his team needed to find ways to score with the clock stopped. So WKU got nine of its 13 points in the last 72 seconds from the free-throw line.
Hollingsworth’s first six points in that rally brought WKU within one point and the full-court press in response forced jump balls that went the Toppers’ way. The junior from Lexington took the inbound and went off a screen from Savage off the right side at the top of the key, found a lane and picked up the foul and the basket that tied the game with three seconds left.
Those of the 3,816 announced attendance that stayed brought the arena to life as Hollingsworth spent several seconds after the score celebrating his tying score knowing the go-ahead free throw was coming.
“I knew that we needed to make them,” Hollingsworth said. “Every time I got fouled, I looked at the scoreboard and said you’ve got to make these free throws if you want your team to win and that’s what I did.”
Hollingsworth drained the free throw and finished a perfect 8-for-8 from the stripe. Savage and Carson Williams perfectly defended Old Dominion’s inbound on the final play to preserve yet another conference win.
“When you can do something like this team did, it creates some togetherness and some believe and some never-give-up attitude,” Stansbury said. “Those are all positive things that will help us somewhere else down the road. Pretty easy down 12 with 3:20 to go to kind of pack it in and go home a bit. Our guys didn’t.”
WKU’s desire to attack the rim paid off once again by going 24-of-28 from the line while Old Dominion attempted just 13 foul shots.
Josh Anderson had 13 points and played a key role in the comeback despite playing the last 11 minutes with four fouls. Williams had 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists, Jordan Rawls had 11 points and Savage finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Hilltoppers had two major rallies to get the win.
WKU missed its first four shots and trailed by as many as eight points in the first 10 minutes. But aggressiveness inside started paying off with six free throws assisting a 9-0 run that shifted momentum.
Hollingsworth hit a 3-pointer against a double team and an expiring shot clock to push WKU into a 19-18 lead at the 6:53 mark. Rawls went the length of the court for a driving finger roll to make it a five-point lead. That ended a 17-4 run that helped the Hilltoppers take a 31-28 lead into halftime.
Green made just 1-of-10 shots in the first half and missed on four 3-point attempts, but he made his first attempt of the second half and Old Dominion’s next score put the Monarchs back into the lead. Curry’s layup made it an 8-0 run and a 38-33 lead for the Monarchs.
Old Dominion pushed the lead to seven before a triple from Rawls and back-to-back scores from Hollingsworth brought WKU back within one possession. But the Monarchs stayed in front with AJ Oliver hitting the team’s first triple at the 11:55 mark and Curry’s layup making it a nine-point lead.
Anderson, playing with four fouls, checked back into the game shortly after and provided a signature dunk a few minutes later that brought the Diddle Arena crowd into a frenzy. But the Monarchs kept responding with scores in the paint led by Curry and Wade.
Green hit his first 3-pointer at the 3:27 mark to give Old Dominion its largest lead at 64-52. Green was a thorn in WKU’s side last season by hitting crucial 3-pointers that helped the Monarchs win the C-USA Tournament Championship game in Frisco, Texas.
The Hilltoppers rewrote that ending this time around. Savage and Anderson each hit two free throws to cut the deficit to four points with under a minute left and that’s when Hollingsworth put the Hilltoppers on his back.
He scored the last nine points – four on free throws from the bonus, a jumper and a three-point play – to finish with 16 in the second half. WKU’s press paid off by regaining possession on two jump balls in the final 38 seconds and the rally ended in a 16-5 run in the last 3:30.
“Sometimes you just have to find a way to win and that was one of those games that we just found a way to win before the horn went off,” Stansbury said. “That’s about all you can say.”
UP NEXT
WKU hosts Charlotte on Saturday at 4 p.m.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury is 73-48 in his fourth season as WKU’s head coach. Old Dominion still leads the all-time series 21-20, but WKU is 16-5 at home against the Monarchs and Stansbury is 5-5 in his career against ODU. … The Hilltoppers have hit a 3-pointer in 1,027 consecutive games dating back to March 15, 1987. … Hollingsworth’s 23 points matched a season-high he also scored against Arkansas on Dec. 7. … Savage played all 40 minutes on Thursday and had a career-high four blocks. … Graduate senior guard Camron Justice missed his second consecutive game with a back injury. … Freshman guard Jackson Harlan was not with the team while attending to a family matter. … Announced attendance at E.A. Diddle Arena was 3,816.
