Taveion Hollingsworth put his team on his back last week, and as a result, the Western Kentucky guard was named Conference USA Co-Player of the Week on Monday.
This is the first Player of the Week award in Hollingsworth’s standout career, as well as the first weekly award overall for the 6-foot-2, 165-pound junior from Lexington since a pair of Freshman of the Week honors in 2017-18.
Hollingsworth is the third different Hilltopper to win C-USA Player of the Week this season, joining Carson Williams and Charles Bassey. That’s the most of any program in the league.
Hollingsworth had a dominant week in helping WKU sweep home games against Old Dominion and Charlotte and move into a tie for first place in the league. He averaged 26.5 points while shooting 60 percent from the field (15 of 25) and netting a perfect 21 of 21 free throws.
On Saturday, he tied his career high with 30 points and made 13 of 13 free throws to give Charlotte its first league loss of the season and help WKU score 19 points above the 49ers’ average.
Hollingsworth was just as crucial in Thursday’s 71-69 comeback win over Old Dominion. He scored WKU’s final nine points in the last 38 seconds of the game, helping the Hilltoppers overcome a 12-point deficit with 3:28 left and an eight-point margin with 1:20 to play.
He played 75 of 80 possible minutes across the week.
The Hilltoppers (12-6 overall, 5-1 C-USA) next travel to Marshall at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday in Huntington, W.Va.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.