EL PASO, Texas – It will never be an issue of confidence for Taveion Hollingsworth. Sometimes his shot doesn’t fall and his Western Kentucky teammates are there to pick up the slack when it appears he’s gone missing in action.
But unlike the rest of the Hilltoppers, Hollingsworth has a knack for taking over a game and finding a zone to put his team over the top.
It’s happened a few times in conference play. It happened again Thursday night at UTEP.
“He won it for us the last few minutes,” WKU senior Jared Savage said. “He was our offensive weapon and the last few minutes, he got to the free-throw line and made free throws. He hit a tough floater and he made a 3.”
Hollingsworth had 18 points and scored WKU’s last seven of the game in a 67-62 win in El Paso, Texas, on Thursday. The junior guard’s night started hot when he hit a rare 3-pointer to start the scoring, then he finished 5-of-11 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line.
Although he had four turnovers, coach Rick Stansbury said he’ll live with those when the Lexington native takes over and finds the rim late in tight games.
No shot was bigger than Hollingsworth hitting an elbow jumper over LSU transfer Daryl Edwards with 31 seconds left to make it a six-point game.
“We put him in situations tonight,” Stansbury said. “His strength is driving the basketball and that’s what we want him to do. We ran one thing a dozen times in the second half for him. He turned it over once or twice, but that’s Taveion some. He made some huge plays finishing it. At the same time, he was able to finish plays, get to the foul line and put us in attack mode in the second half.”
Hollingsworth wasn’t at his best scoring-wise in WKU’s last two home wins against Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss. He scored eight points in each contest and shot a combined 4-of-18 from the field. He averaged 20 points in eight previous games since he was moved back to his natural shooting guard role while freshman Jordan Rawls ran the point.
“Last two games, I don’t want to say it’s focus, but it’s just me missing a shot,” Hollingsworth said. “Tonight, I missed a couple of easy buckets. It’s just me making a shot. It’s not a confidence thing. I just have to come back stronger.”
Hollingsworth said offense will come for WKU, but the difference has been the defensive effort that turns into that offense. Defending one of the nation’s best scorers is on tap next for the Hilltoppers.
WKU is in San Antonio preparing to play UTSA on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST and the second-leading scorer in the country in Jhivan Jackson. The Roadrunners junior is averaging 27 points per game and recently dropped a season-best 45 points at Old Dominion.
Jackson and Keaton Wallace (18.7 ppg) are the two leading scorers in C-USA.
“Huge challenge, for real,” Hollingsworth said. “We know what he’s doing and what their entire backcourt is doing. We’re going to do what we have to do to play defense. That’s the game right there.”
It'll be the last game before C-USA's Bonus Play begins with the last four games of the regular season. After defeating UTEP, WKU can finish no worse than No. 2 in the standings and can move to first with a win Saturday and a North Texas loss.
The Bonus Play schedule will be announced Sunday.
WKU is very familiar with Jackson and Wallace’s scoring abilities. In the first of two meetings last season, Jackson shot 16-of-31 from the field with eight 3-pointers for 46 points and Wallace dropped 26 points in the regular season. When UTSA returned to Diddle Arena for Bonus Play, Jackson scored 29 points in a Roadrunners victory.
Jackson and Wallace combined for 38 points in UTSA’s 72-63 win over Marshall on Thursday. Jackson went 10-of-28 from the floor and Wallace was 3-of-19 shooting.
“You just don’t want (Jackson) to go off and get 45,” Stansbury said during a news conference Tuesday before the team’s road trip. “He’s capable of doing that. If you hold him to his average, you’ve done a pretty good job on him. We have to find different ways to limit him the best we can. We just don’t need him going off and getting 45 on us, for sure.”
Western Kentucky (16-8, 9-3) at UTSA (12-14, 6-7)
2 p.m. CST, Saturday, Convocation Center
Western Kentucky – Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, jr. (14.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Jordan Rawls, g, 6-1, fr. (8.3 ppg, 2.3 apg); Jared Savage, g/f, 6-5, r-sr. (11.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-jr. (13.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg); Camron Justice, g, 6-3, g-sr. (10.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg)
UTSA – Jhivan Jackson, g, 6-0, jr. (26.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg); Keaton Wallace, g, 6-3, jr. (18.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Byron Frohnen, f, 6-6, sr. (3.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg); Erik Crumbel, g, 6-3, fr. (4.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg); Jacob Germany, c, 6-11, fr. (4.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg)
TV – CBS Sports on Facebook
Radio: WKLX 100.7 FM
Coaches: Rick Stansbury (79-50 fourth year; 372-216 overall), Western Kentucky; Steve Henson (63-63 fourth season, 63-63 overall), UTSA.
Series Record: Western Kentucky leads the all-time series 3-2. UTSA won the last meeting 81-76 in overtime March 6, 2019, at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Last time out: Western Kentucky won 67-62 at UTEP on Thursday. UTSA won 72-63 over Marshall at home Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.