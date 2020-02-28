The real show started just when they were walking out of their seats one last time in E.A. Diddle Arena.
They saw the Senior Night, they saw a lucky winner finally hit the long putt for the $1,000 in-game promotion and they saw Taveion Hollingsworth’s average night in what was surely another unexplainably dreadful loss when the Hilltoppers’ prize was right there for the taking.
At what point does the hole become too deep? Down 17 with 5:51 to go? Is this when they’ve had enough?
“I was mad and kind of ticked off that we blew it,” senior Jared Savage said in what he believed to be his last game in Diddle Arena. “We had a chance to win a championship.”
Enter Hollingsworth, whose seen this comeback story before, ready to write a new one.
This one, they’ll remember.
One of the most memorable comebacks in WKU history also came with a historic night by the Hilltopper junior who “was just hooping.”
He hit the game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime, and the win became a formality at that point. Hollingsworth scored 43 points and the Hilltoppers roared back to defeat Louisiana Tech 95-91 in overtime Thursday in what could be the final home game of the season at Diddle Arena.
Hollingsworth scored 23 in the second half alone and scored his 40th point on the first of two free throws with 13 seconds left in overtime.
The junior’s habit of putting WKU (19-9, 12-4 C-USA) on his back in come-from-behind victories this year has certainly to put him in the conversation for Conference USA Player of the Year. He did it against Charlotte with 30 points and he led WKU the game before that on Jan. 16 against Old Dominion when his team trailed by 12 with 3:31 to go.
At that time, Larry Robertson, the 97-year-old known in Bowling Green as Mr. Western, called it the best comeback he’d seen since he started watching the Hilltoppers in 1946.
He was around when Jim McDaniels scored 49 points in 1971 and when Anthony Winchester dropped 40 in 2004.
On Feb. 27, 2020, Mr. Western found a new favorite comeback after another lesson the Hilltoppers continue teaching.
Beware when outside dogs are unleashed.
The regular-season championship is one game away at North Texas on Saturday.
“The best team in the league, so they say,” Savage said. “We’re going to North Texas with a big chip on our shoulder and we’re going to take the dogs down there and see what we can do.”
Hollingsworth’s 43 points came on 11-of-18 shooting and a 17-of-19 mark from the free-throw line. The Lexington native was the most productive player on the floor for the majority of regulation, despite limping off the floor into the locker room and spending halftime in the training room getting a sprained ankle taped up tight.
He had 13 at halftime and took over in the second half, cutting a 17-point deficit with 5:51 left down to 10 with 2:08 to go.
Hollingsworth hit a 3-pointer that cut it to a seven-point game and Camron Justice made it a four-point game with his own triple with 31 seconds remaining.
WKU cut the Louisiana Tech lead to two with 12 seconds left when Mubarak Muhammed fouled Josh Anderson trying to rebound a Bulldogs free throw.
Louisiana Tech (20-8, 11-5) worked back to a three-point lead on Derric Jean’s first of two free throws with nine seconds left. Without any timeouts, he missed the second attempt and Carson Williams got the rebound and put it in the hottest hands in the building.
Hollingsworth drove and pulled up for a long 3-pointer and swished it with two seconds left to force overtime, giving him 38 at that point.
From there the Hilltoppers hit 11-of-14 shots from the free-throw line in overtime, five coming from Hollingsworth. He finished 4-of-7 from the 3-point line after hitting just nine triples in 15 conference games prior.
“I may need to send him to the training room every game if he plays like that,” Stansbury said. “Just shows his toughness. … You don’t see a lot of 40s in college basketball.”
Hollingsworth’s 43 points well-surpassed his previous career high of 30 points he’s reached three times previously, the latest against Charlotte on Jan. 18.
Carson Williams added 17 points and Camron Justice finished with 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.
Justice and Savage (eight points, nine rebounds) fouled out in the final minute and watched Anderson and Jeremiah Gambrell step in to provide key moments in overtime. Anderson had two blocked shots and Gambrell had a driving layup after a defensive rebound.
Anderson, who was a game-time decision with a sprained toe, had seven points, seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks.
“We don’t have one guy on this team that’s going out there every night worried about scoring points,” Justice said seated next to Savage and Hollingsworth in the postgame news conference. “Me and Savage are sitting here happy has hell right now that this man scored 40-plus like he did. He got us the dub and I’m sure he’d feel the same way if me or him did it any other night. Our main goal is to be Conference USA champions at the end of the year.”
WKU’s 17-point comeback tied for the fourth-largest comeback in school history since 2002. Just this year alone, the Hilltoppers have won five games where they trailed by 10 points or more.
“This team has never showed quit,” Stansbury said. “That don’t mean that you play perfect or that you hit every shot or that you don’t turn it over. There’s one thing I think for certain we can all be witnesses of: I don’t think I’ve ever had a team that’s been down and out as many times and find ways to claw back against really good teams.”
UP NEXT
WKU travels to North Texas on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST with a regular season Conference USA regular-season championship on the line.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury is now 81-51 in his fourth season as WKU’s coach. … The Hilltoppers are now 19-16 all-time against the Bulldogs. Stansbury is 6-2 against Louisiana Tech. … The Hilltoppers have hit a 3-pointer in 1,038 consecutive games dating back to March 15, 1987. … Taveion Hollingsworth’s 43 points marked the first 40-point game by a Hilltopper since Anthony Winchester scored 40 against Louisiana-Lafayette on Jan. 29, 2004. His 43 points were the most since Jim McDaniels scored 49 against Tennessee Tech in 1971. … Senior forward Matt Horton earned his first career start. He played the first 2:45 of the game before checking out. … Announced attendance at E.A. Diddle Arena was 5,030. The average home attendance for the 2019-20 season was 5,093.{&end}
