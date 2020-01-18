More attacking, less reading.
Western Kentucky is better off when Taveion Hollingsworth can adopt that style of play. It’s natural and it’s what suits him and the Hilltoppers best having seen the junior guard have to do both.
But now that Hollingsworth is back in his natural shooting guard position, he’s attacking with an edge.
“He’s been really, really good these last few games,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “We all knew that all along. He’s wired to score and that’s who he is.”
Hollingsworth went on a tear for the second straight night, leading WKU (11-6 overall, 5-1 Conference USA) to a conference home win. He scored 30 points, tying a career-high, to defeat Charlotte 80-63 on Saturday, two days after he scored 23 points and stole the show in the last 38 seconds to beat Old Dominion.
Since Hollingsworth has moved back to the two-guard spot on Jan. 9 against UAB, he’s averaging 22.5 points per game. His season average before that date was 12.7 points per game when he was playing as the team’s primary point guard.
“What I said before the season starts is I’ll do whatever the team needs me to do,” Hollingsworth said. “Switching roles is doing what I have to do. Back doing what I was doing the past few years, it feels pretty good right now.”
Hollingsworth was moved to the point position out of necessity while they awaited potential eligibility from transfer Kenny Cooper. But that waiver never came and the only other point guard option was reclassified freshman Jordan Rawls.
So while the college rookie adjusted to the speed of the next level, Stansbury leaned on his veteran guard to help the team along until Rawls was ready to take over that job.
Hollingsworth was never himself in that span – the position didn’t allow it. He had 42 assists against 40 turnovers in that span was averaging two points lower than his previous two seasons starting every game as a shooting guard.
Rawls was inserted into a starting role when senior Cam Justice missed the UAB game with a back injury. Hollingsworth scored 19 points and followed it up with 18 at Middle Tennessee and 23 against Old Dominion on Thursday.
He scored the team’s final nine points in the last 38 seconds to lead WKU’s come-from-behind win against the Monarchs.
Hollingsworth scored 16 of his career-high 30 points in the second half against Charlotte, hitting 8-of-13 shots from the floor.
“What he’s done the past several games and the numbers he’s putting up is pretty special,” forward Carson Williams said. “I’m happy to see him back in what you would consider his natural role.”
It was the first time Hollingsworth had scored that career-high within the confines of E.A. Diddle Arena. He scored 30 points twice as a freshman, the first one coming at North Texas and the second game at Oklahoma State during the National Invitation Tournament.
During this four-game stretch of averaging 22.5 points, Hollingsworth is shooting 52 percent from the field and is 29-of-32 (90 percent) from the free-throw line. His 30 points moved him to 1,264 career points and 26th on WKU’s all-time scoring list.
“Putting him over there in attack mode in sets and stuff off ball screens where you don’t have to read a lot and can attack that rim, that’s where he’s at his best,” Stansbury said. “He’s been really good these last two games. That’s what we need from Taveion. We need other people to step up and score different ways. He’s a guy that has the ability to do it. Having Rawls’ presence out there helps tremendously.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.