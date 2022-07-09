'HONOR OF A LIFETIME': Stewart reflects on decade as WKU AD

Todd Stewart clears a box of replica 2021 Boca Raton Bowl trophies off a small table in his office at E.A. Diddle Arena, sits down and thinks back to late-March 2012.
It was never a goal of his to become an athletic director, but when Ross Bjork made a surprise exit for the same position at Ole Miss just after his two-year anniversary of being hired at Western Kentucky, Stewart became a candidate.
Stewart, a senior associate AD who had been with the university as a member of its senior athletic staff since 2008, expressed his interest in the position to then-WKU president Gary Ransdell, who did not want to rush in hiring somebody new for the position.
Stewart was named the interim athletic director March 22, and he knew he was essentially auditioning for the role.
"I knew that he wanted to see how I did in the job, so on one hand it was good news because I knew I had a chance. On the other hand, every day felt like Game 7 of the World Series, like if I screwed something up this won't work out," Stewart said. "Fortunately six weeks later he offered me the job and 10 years later here I am talking to you."
Stewart calls the opportunity to lead the Hilltoppers the last decade "the honor of a lifetime." The athletic program has seen success during that time, as indicated by the numerous replica bowl trophies, Conference USA trophies and championship photos found around his office, and Stewart is confident it can continue in the future.
"I didn't know what to expect when I became the AD. I had never interviewed for an AD job anywhere else, but I wanted this job because I liked it here, I believed in our people and I really believed in what we could be. I didn't know if I'd be in the job one year, three years, five years, 10 years, 20 years – I didn't know, and I really didn't even try to look at it like that," he said. "Now, 10 years later, I look back on all that's happened."
AN IMPACTFUL EARLY DECISION
One of the most impactful decisions Stewart has felt he's made came less than a year after he was named to his current position on May 9, 2012.
The football program was in the infancy of its FBS era and at a critical juncture. Willie Taggart had turned the program around from a 2-10 season in his first year as head coach in 2010 to seven-win teams the next two seasons before leaving for South Florida.
Bobby Petrino had been fired by Arkansas in April following a scandal in which he was injured while riding a motorcycle with his mistress as a passenger, but had proven success on the field going 75-26 overall as a college head coach and 34-17 with the Razorbacks.
Stewart expected some pushback, but thought hiring the big-name coach was in the best interest of WKU. The Hilltoppers gave him a four-year deal with an annual base salary of $850,000, with a $1.2 million buyout if he terminated the deal at any time.
WKU went 8-4 that season with wins that included Kentucky, Navy and Army.
"I looked at it from the standpoint of a program four years removed from the Gateway Conference and a one-sided stadium and now we can have a person in the prime of his career now leading our program who wanted to be here under the terms that we laid out," Stewart said.
"As I look back on it now, I had only been the AD seven months – there's probably a lot of people that would've said, 'Hey, you haven't even finished a year yet. Don't make that move.' ... But I've always felt like if I can look in the mirror and say, 'This was the best decision for Western Kentucky University, then that's how I'm going to do it.' "
Stewart feels it was one of the most influential decisions he's made, not only because of the program's success in the one year Petrino was there before returning to Louisville, but what came because of it.
He hoped Petrino would hire a strong staff and did. Jeff Brohm was the offensive coordinator in 2013 under Petrino, and after his departure, Brohm became WKU's head coach. Under Brohm, WKU went 30-10, won back-to-back Conference USA titles and won three bowl games – Brohm left to become Purdue's head coach ahead of the 2016 Boca Raton Bowl and Nick Holt served as interim head coach.
The Petrino chain continued – albeit after two subpar seasons under Mike Sanford – when Tyson Helton became the program's head coach in 2019. Helton had served as Brohm's offensive coordinator, and has gone 23-16 overall, 17-6 in C-USA with an East Division title and has three appearances in bowl games with two wins in his first three seasons.
"If it wasn't for Bobby Petrino, there wouldn't have been Jeff Brohm. If there wasn't Jeff Brohm, there wouldn't have been Tyson Helton. I think three successful coaches that have now spanned almost a decade, that all started when we hired Bobby Petrino."
Overall, WKU's football program has been in bowl games eight of the last 10 years with bowl wins in five of the last eight, has three conference titles and has had 12 players selected in the NFL draft.
"Certainly nationwide, football is the driving force in a lot of things that are happening right now – it's the driving force in TV deals, it's the driving force in conference alignment – that's just the reality of it," Stewart said. "To not be successful in football really puts you in a difficult spot. That was the case then and that's the case even more now."
While the early hiring of Petrino is perhaps the most influential during his tenure, Stewart has hired several other successful coaches.
In 2020, Stadium's Brett McMurphy and Jeff Goodman assigned grades to every athletic director's football and men's basketball hires during their entire career. Stewart, who also hired Rick Stansbury as the men's basketball coach, ranked as the 15th-best athletic director in the country and second-best non-Power Five athletic director.
Stewart says he tries not to micromanage – he calls himself a "glorified traffic director" – and believes the reason for the athletic program's success is because he's let the best people do their jobs. He also credits Ransdell and current WKU president Timothy Caboni for having the same approach with him.
"Todd is a great member of the cabinet and leadership team," Caboni said in an email to the Daily News. "Beyond the success of our athletic programs, Todd cares about the university as a whole and he wants the best for all of our students. His advice and insight have been invaluable to me during my time at WKU. He often says that athletics are the front porch for the university, and he takes that responsibility seriously. He understands, as do I, that athletic success can help bring WKU to the attention of prospective students and their families and elevate our institutional profile."
THE SUCCESS
While football serves as the driving force in college athletics on the national scale, the Hilltoppers have seen success in multiple sports.
The volleyball team has been in the NCAA Tournament eight of the last 10 years, has been in the top 25 each of the last three years and five of the last 10, hosted NCAA tournament games for the first time and has been virtually unbeatable in C-USA play for most of that time.
The softball program has five conference titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances, and has set program records for the most wins in a season, the best winning percentage in a season and the largest crowd in program history when it welcomed – and beat – a top-five Alabama team this spring.
The men's basketball team has been one of the top performers in C-USA despite missing out on a league tournament title. The women's basketball team has made four NCAA Tournament appearances and three WNIT appearances, and the women's soccer team has two league titles.
In total, WKU has 48 total conference championships won by 12 different sport programs since Stewart took over, including 36 since joining C-USA, which leads the league by eight.
The athletics program has also posted all-time highs in GPA and graduation rates, and made investments into the student-athlete experience with improvements to medical care, mental health awareness and Name, Image and Likeness initiatives.
"One thing I really like about here is every sport program matters," Stewart said. "They all matter to me and they all matter to everybody else, and not every school can say that, but they do here."
HINDSIGHT IS 20-20
The Hilltoppers have seen success on and off the field during Stewart's tenure, but the last 10 years haven't all been positive.
Looking back, Stewart considers the hiring of Mike Sanford as head football coach as perhaps his biggest miss in a decision he's made. WKU was coming off its strongest stretch under Brohm, but went just 9-16 in two seasons under Sanford, including a 3-9 mark in 2018 with losses in nine of its first 10 games.
"I love to win and I hate to lose, so when things don't work out, you really try to analyze that and try to figure out why," Stewart said. "When we hired Mike Sanford, clearly that was a mistake, but at the time I felt that was the best thing for Western Kentucky University. He was highly thought of by a lot of people, he was on a lot of schools' short list and if we hadn't hired him, somebody else would have in a year or two. The fact that he had been here previously, I felt good about it.
"Hindsight's 20-20 and two things that really stick out to me from that is I think he'd have been better served if he had taken over here and we were bad. What I mean by that – which is his right, every new coach comes in and they need to put their thumbprint on the program however they want – but Mike came in here and changed a lot of things and that would've been good if we had gone 3-9 the previous year, but for a program that had won back-to-back conference championships and back-to-back bowl games, it was not a good idea to have so much change. ... In hindsight, we shouldn't have changed the offense and we just shouldn't have had so much change because what happened was because he changed so many things, the players didn't buy in to a lot of that right away. When we didn't get off to a great start, it just became more challenging for him."
In review, Stewart considers the lack of success in baseball under John Pawlowski, the suspension of the school's swimming and diving program, the 2016 suspension of three men's basketball players and resignation of head coach Ray Harper and the program's NCAA Tournament drought, and being left behind in recent conference realignment as other negatives of the last decade.
LOOKING AHEAD
Stewart paints a picture of what 2025 will look like on WKU's campus – standing on Avenue of Champions, you can see a revamped Houchens-Smith Stadium with a new press box, turn and see a new indoor facility, look down the road and across the street and see a new soccer and softball facility, turn again and see a new college of business building near a new first-year village.
Athletically, WKU has approved this year the construction of a $3 million softball and soccer indoor facility that is expected to be ready in the summer of 2023, a $4 million to $6 million new press box that is expected to be ready for 2024 and a $32 million to $35 million Hilltopper Fieldhouse that is expected to be ready in 2025.
In addition, WKU is planning on smaller projects in that time that include improvements to soccer seating, baseball lighting, the softball backstop, football lockers and field, softball and baseball scoreboards, baseball bleachers, the track surface and the baseball turf.
"With everything that has happened at Western Kentucky University and with WKU athletics that is so exciting up to now, I think three years from now it'll be even better," Stewart said. "I think it will be a university and an athletic department that will be, three years from now, in an all-time strong position, and that's what excites me. I think about what the future holds."
During last fall's conference realignment, WKU was without options to move and is staying in a new-look C-USA with five remaining schools and four new ones. The six that left for the AAC – UTSA, Charlotte, North Texas, Rice, FAU and UAB – are in larger cities, and Stewart is hoping to work with community leaders to better position WKU for the future.
"The perception among some outside of (southcentral Kentucky) is not what you think it would be. That has hurt us," Stewart said. "I've had conversations with some of our city leaders and some of our leaders in the county about a need to partner up. We need help. We need your help. We need to work together.
"I know Cincinnati is a big city compared to Bowling Green, but the University of Cincinnati had a lot of frustrations in conference realignment for a long time. Louisville went to the ACC, Cincinnati got left behind. They aggressively tried to get into the Big 12 a number of years ago and were told no. The city embraced them and corporate support was huge. Procter and Gamble embraced the University of Cincinnati and they helped elevate Cincinnati athletics, which played a big role in them ultimately getting in the Big 12. We really need that here, and I'm not saying people don't embrace us now. That's not at all what I'm saying. But I think partnering together, we can hopefully raise each other's profile."
In the immediate future on the field and court with the players and coaches returning, plus new ones the programs have added, Stewart is confident WKU's success will continue during the 2022-23 seasons.
"I think, as a whole across the board, I think we're as strong as we've been since I've been here, which positions us very well moving forward," he said.