Indiana started fast and spoiled a big Saturday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Hoosiers marched down the field on their opening drive, put points on the board in each of their first-half possessions and stayed in front of Western Kentucky throughout the game for a 33-31 victory in front of a record crowd of 25,171 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"The team battled hard. That's a really good Indiana team," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "I thought defensively when we needed to get some stops we got some, offense at times scored really fast and did some good things, but it wasn't good enough. It's about winning and we don't take losing lightly. We'll go back and clean it up and get ready for Michigan State."
Indiana (2-2) put up 23 points in the first half and had a nine-point lead going into the break. The Hoosiers had touchdowns on their first two possessions and got three field goals from Charles Campbell as they racked up 306 yards of offense through two quarters -- 218 via the arm of Michael Penix Jr. and 88 on the ground.
Penix finished with 373 yards on 35-of-53 passing to lead Indiana's offense to a 507-yard night, and Stephen Carr led a ground attack with 118 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
The Hoosiers used an eight-play, 79-yard drive capped off with a 1-yard rush from Carr to take a 7-0 lead after its first possession. The Hilltoppers (1-2) had an opportunity for a quick three-and-out, but gave up a 10-yard pass on third-and-7 from the Indiana 24 and the visitors went the rest of the way to take a lead they wouldn't give up.
WKU struggled on third downs throughout the first half, giving up 7-of-10 and the only fourth-down play the Hoosiers attempted. WKU hurt itself with penalties as well, getting flagged seven times for 49 yards through two quarters.
"Third downs are very crucial downs. They came out and they played very aggressive and came after us in zones, in man and stuff like that," WKU safety Antwon Kincade said. "We played great technique and everything, but that's a Big Ten team, so they're going to come with everything they've got. We absorbed the blows, we took them head on and later on in the game we started playing great."
Penix kept it himself from a yard out to cap off an 11-play, 81-yard drive that gave Indiana a 14-0 lead it eventually took into the second quarter, before WKU got on the board. On the third play of the second quarter, Adam Cofield rushed in from a yard out to get the Hilltoppers back within a possession. The drive started with 4:56 left in the first quarter and took 15 plays -- the longest scoring drive from WKU this season.
The Hoosiers added three field goals from Campbell in their next three drives. The first came from 46 yards after he missed a 51-yard attempt and WKU was called for offside. His second was from 37 yards to make it 20-7 and his third was from 25 yards as time expired in the half after WKU found the end zone on a 25-yard pass from Bailey Zappe to Daewood Davis with 55 seconds remaining in the quarter.
"It wasn't necessarily the slow start. I'm not worried about that. Slow starts don't lose games in my opinion," Helton said. "We had some penalties in the first half that were costly, in my opinion. The fact of the matter is we lined up offsides on a field goal -- take that away and it's a different game, right? Those are the things that lose games."
WKU got within two on three occasions in the second half, but could never get any closer than that.
The Hilltoppers scored on a 13-yard pass from Zappe to Dalvin Smith to make it 23-21 with 13:13 left in the third, before Campbell added some breathing room with a 48-yard field goal. Brayden Narveson connected on a 34-yard field goal at the 5:33 mark in the period to get back within three entering the fourth.
Back-to-back stops from the WKU defense gave the offense an opportunity to take the lead, but the Hilltoppers couldn't capitalize. After one stop, WKU went three-and-out. On their next possession, the Hilltoppers reached the Indiana 48 before punting on fourth-and-1 with just under 11 minutes remaining.
"We had stopped them two times in a row, we had made them punt two times in a row, so we were playing solid defense and they had stopped us on a third-and-1 and a fourth-and-1 in the first half and, in my opinion, because we were playing solid defense and had stopped them two times in a row, I wanted to make them go the distance and there was plenty of time left on the clock," Helton said.
The Hoosiers scored on their next possession with a 1-yard run from Carr and WKU answered with a 19-yard touchdown reception from Malachi Corley with 2:43 left, but Indiana held the ball for the remainder to close out the 33-31 victory.
Zappe finished with 365 yards and three touchdowns on 31-of-44 passing. Corley led WKU's receivers with nine receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown and Jerreth Sterns added seven receptions for 82 yards. Noah Whittington had 44 yards rushing on six attempts and Cofield had 40 yards on 10 carries. WKU had 458 yards of offense in the loss.
"As far as the offense, I think the main thing we need to work on is we need to start fast," Corley said. "I feel like that's the only thing we're lacking in our offense because once we get into our groove, we're going, we play fast with tempo and stuff, we move the ball really effectively, but as far as starting fast, we need to get that in gear."
The Hilltoppers fall to 0-9 all-time against current Big Ten teams with the loss, but will get another shot next week when WKU travels to East Lansing, Mich., for a 6:30 p.m. CT game against Michigan State.