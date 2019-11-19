What Matt Horton did off the bench in Western Kentucky’s 109-66 win Monday over Campbellsville didn’t come as a surprise. His first playing time of the 2019-20 season offered a glimpse of what the Hilltoppers can have when star center Charles Bassey needs relief.
Horton saw the floor for the first time this year in WKU’s fourth game and contributed four points, six rebounds and a team-high four blocked shots. The 6-foot-11 forward shares the title of tallest Hilltopper with Bassey but hadn’t had a chance to become that added piece off the bench yet this season.
Coach Rick Stansbury said it wasn’t an injury situation with Horton but a decision made by coaches to not play the senior post player until Monday.
“It’s all coaches’ decisions made based on players’ decisions,” Stansbury said. “It’s real simple. You make the right decisions, like I say a million times, coaches don’t decide playing time, players do.”
Horton’s 12 minutes on the floor marked a career high by three minutes. He played nine minutes twice last season and never had more than one block in 10 games he appeared in.
Horton’s four points came by making both shots in the paint and he pulled down five of his six rebounds on the defensive side. His four blocks were also the most by any Hilltopper through four games.
“It was good,” Bassey said. “He puts in the work every day in practice and just seeing him out there was fun getting down and blocking shots. I was just happy to see guys like that come in and impact the game and it’s different. It was good.”
Horton joined the team last season from Shelton State Community College and played sparingly behind Bassey and former Hilltopper Tolu Smith in the center/forward position. Horton averaged four minutes in those 10 games and had no more than four points and three rebounds in a game.
Smith left the program in the summer and joined Mississippi State. Horton left the program briefly and committed to Pittsburg State University in Kansas, but rejoined WKU later in the summer.
He brings back depth in the post that Bassey has shared significantly with junior forward Carson Williams, who led the team in scoring with 27 points Monday against Campbellsville.
“What Matt did tonight, that doesn’t surprise me,” Stansbury said. “He’s got the ability to help us in that role that he’s in. A guy that can defend and block shots and rebound in a crowd. He can run the floor and those can be valuable minutes. Hopefully he’ll be a better player and person from what he’s learned from.”
Savage’s ankle issues linger
Jared Savage returned to the lineup Monday after leaving just before halftime of the Eastern Kentucky game. The redshirt senior has dealt with his ankle locking up the last few weeks, leading to obvious immobility.
He played 24 minutes and had 11 points with five rebounds. Stansbury called the issue a “very unusual situation.”
“He was fine and he had the same issue a little bit in this game,” Stansbury said. “It just didn’t totally lock up on him. He comes out and at one point was trying to get him out of the game and couldn’t get him out. He had to go down again and by the time he got back, he said he was OK. Very unusual situation.”{&end}
