Matthew Horton is returning to the Western Kentucky men's basketball team.
Months after transferring, Horton is rejoining the WKU program, the university announced Monday afternoon.
Horton had previously announced a commitment to NCAA Division-II Pittsburg State, but hinted at a return to WKU with an Instagram post captioned, “I'm back” on Aug. 13.
The rising senior announced his intent to transfer on April 10 after playing just one season with the Hilltoppers. He previously joined the program as a junior college signee out of Shelton State Community College.
The 6-foot-11 forward played in 10 games last season, scoring 11 points while grabbing 12 rebounds and tallying three blocks, one steal and four turnovers. He made all three of his field-goal attempts for the year and shot 5-of-12 (41.7 percent) from the free-throw line.
His return adds depth to WKU's forward position that also lost Tolu Smith and Moustapha Diagne to transfer decisions.
