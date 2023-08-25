The No. 24 Western Kentucky volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-16) decision to host Dayton on Friday at the Frericks Center in Dayton, Ohio.
In a rough night for the Tops, Paige Briggs came out of the match collecting nine kills at the net, followed by Logan Grevengoed with six. Dumping over the net as a setter, Callie Bauer hit .750, with three kills off of four attempts to lead on the Tops.
Attacking from the beginning, the Hilltoppers and Flyers stayed even throughout eight points until WKU (1-1) jumped ahead by two with a Paige Briggs kill and Dayton attacking error. That lead was short-lived as the Flyers went on a 6-1 run, then a 4-0 run for a 18-13 lead.
Reaching a five-point deficit, the Tops made a major shift with a kill from Grevengoed in the middle. After more back and forth rallying, the Flyers reached 25 first ending the first frame.
Dayton took three points right out of the gate from the Hilltoppers before WKU bounced back with three of its own in a kill and back-to-back service aces from Briggs. The two would trade points until it was an 8-5 Dayton match, and they moved into a 5-1 run and take off against WKU. Going on a huge 10-1 run finally broken by a Dayton service error and capitalized with a Grevengoed kill, the Flyers would later take the set 25-11.
The Hilltoppers fell behind 6-1 in the third set before Briggs notched the first Hilltopper kill of the set. The two sides rallied the Flyers produced a 7-4 run.
The Hilltoppers managed a 5-0 run of their own on a Kaylee Cox kill, two kills from Shannon Keck, a setter's dump from Callie Bauer and an ace at the line from Cox.
After another rally, WKU managed one final 3-1 run with a Gabby Weihe kill and block by Keck and Bauer, but it was no match for Dayton as the Flyers grabbed the final point of the frame and the match off of a block at the net.
The Hilltoppers conclude play in the Dayton Invitational on Saturday against Drake.