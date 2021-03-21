The Western Kentucky softball team came away with its third win of the weekend and completed the sweep of UAB with a 9-3 victory Sunday.
It was a full team effort, with eight of nine batters coming away with at least one hit. WKU totaled 13, with six of those going for extra bases.
“I really feel like from this weekend we had a lot of contributors both offensively and in the circle not to mention some great plays defensively,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “I feel like our depth is really important as we move forward into conference play, which will start very soon.”
The Hilltoppers improved to 14-4 on the season, while the Blazers fell to 13-13. The nonconference matchup was the first series of the season for WKU.
Redshirt senior Kelsey Aikey started for the second time in the series. She allowed four hits and two runs. She gave way to Shelby Nunn after three innings of work and Nunn completed the game. Nunn allowed zero earned runs on seven hits and zero walks.
After UAB jumped out to an early lead in the first with an RBI single down the left-field line, the Hilltoppers responded in the bottom of the frame with a three-run double by Taylor Sanders down the right-field line. It was Sanders’ eighth double of the season.
WKU added to its lead in the bottom of the third, starting with a home run to left-center from Sullivan, giving her a team-high six on the year. Two batters later, Jordan Ridge went deep after a single by Kendall Smith to extend the Hilltopper lead to 6-1. It was Ridge’s second of the year, as well as second of her career. Maddie Bowlds had a double to drive in Sanders after her second double to make the score 7-1 after three innings.
The Tops added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth off a sacrifice fly from Brylee Hage, and a double steal from Bowlds and Sanders. WKU only surrendered two runs after the first and came away with the 9-3 victory.
The Hilltoppers turned double plays in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, giving them a total of five on the season.
WKU is scheduled to host Kentucky on Wednesday.