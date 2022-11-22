Frampton, Tops shoot past Kentucky State
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Head Basketball Coach Rick Stansbury gives junior center Darrius Miles (0) instructions during a time out in the Tops’ 127-61 win over Kentucky State at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Hilltoppers (2-0), who will next host Indianapolis on Tuesday, set a program record 19 3-pointers during the game. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Western Kentucky’s men’s basketball team bounced back in the Cayman Islands Classic with a 78-66 win over Illinois State on Tuesday in Georgetown, Grand Cayman.