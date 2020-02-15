Western Kentucky had taken steps to get out of its shooting slump.
On Saturday against UTSA at E.A. Diddle Arena, the Lady Toppers took a giant leap.
WKU made 10 3-pointers in the first half and blew out the Roadrunners 85-57 for the program's eighth straight win.
"It helped our confidence to see the ball go in a little bit more than it had been," WKU coach Greg Collins said. "Different players had been having good games – Dee (Givens) has had good games, Alexis Brewer has had good games, Whitney Creech has had good games – but it was good to see multiple people make multiple shots."
The Lady Toppers (18-6 overall, 10-3 C-USA) shot just 21.8 percent from 3-point range in their first nine games of C-USA play, but went 22-for-58 (37.9 percent) from beyond the arc in the three games leading up to Saturday, where they knocked down 10-of-20 (50 percent) in the first half. The previous game-high this season was nine, which they did on four occasions – against Belmont, Central Michigan, Ball State and Samford.
"Like coach Collins said when we were in the shooting slump, he knew we were making shots in practice, we were making shots in shootaround, so he knew it was going to come back around and it was just a matter of time," Givens said. "We just kept shooting and everybody just stays in the gym."
Brewer, who led the shooting resurgence by going 9-for-13 (69.2 percent) in WKU's last three games after being inserted into the starting lineup in place of injured Sherry Porter, started the scoring against UTSA (6-18, 2-11) with a 3-pointer. Givens added the team's second and third make from beyond the arc and Meral Abdelgawad connected on the fourth to make it 14-4 by the 5:08 mark in the first quarter. The Lady Tops finished the frame 5-for-11 (45.5 percent) from 3 and with a 25-11 lead.
Givens was the only player on the court 80 minutes before tipoff. She was making shots from all over the floor in the nearly-empty arena. It's a routine for every game, she says, but Saturday it paid off after 1,537 more people arrived to watch. She added two more 3-pointers in the second quarter – as did Abdelgawad – to help give the Lady Toppers a 51-29 lead by halftime.
"I hope every day it's like that. I always do that an hour and a half before the game," Givens said. "I was just trying to get a feel for the ball and just try to get a rhythm."
Givens finished the half with 14 points and the game with 19. Raneem Elgedawy also had 19 points to go along with a team-high seven rebounds, while Abdelgawad added 13 points. All 10 Lady Toppers to get in the game scored.
WKU had built a 27-point lead by the 3:29 mark of Thursday's win over UTEP, but surrendered 11 straight points to end the first half and had to hang on late after the Miners cut the deficit to single digits. The Lady Toppers entered the second half aiming for a more complete game, and the attack started with a steady dose of Elgedawy.
The 6-foot-4 junior forward scored seven of the team's first nine points in the third quarter to take a 60-38 lead into the media timeout and she finished the quarter with 12. The Lady Toppers scored 18 of their 23 points in the frame in the paint to build a 74-48 lead into the fourth, where they were able to cruise to the 85-57 victory.
"I was really proud at halftime because I had talked to them about not falling in love with that 3-point shot. We weren't going to come back out and make 10 more 3s," Collins said. "I was really proud in the second half they focused on getting the ball inside, taking care of the ball, executing the game plan and that's what we need to be able to do."
The Lady Toppers didn't make a 3-pointer in the second half and finished 10-for-29 (34.5 percent) in the game. Despite that, WKU – which entered Saturday with the second-best scoring offense in C-USA at 72.6 points per game – scored 85 points for the first time since beating Samford 88-84 on Dec. 15. Saturday marked the fourth time this season the Lady Toppers have hit the 85-point mark in a game this season.
Adryana Quezada led UTSA with 18 points and Charlene Mass had 11. The Roadrunners will host UTEP on Thursday.
WKU moves to a perfect 10-0 at E.A. Diddle Arena this season and has won 12 straight home games dating back to last season. The Lady Toppers will host Marshall on Thursday in a rematch of a Jan. 25 game WKU won 74-65.
