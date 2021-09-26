There were more people in attendance for Western Kentucky's game Saturday against Indiana than any other Hilltopper football game played at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The attendance of 25,171 for WKU's 33-31 loss to the Hoosiers broke the stadium's previous record of 23,674 set five seasons ago in a 2016 game against Vanderbilt.
"It honestly felt good, even though we didn't get the outcome that we wanted," WKU receiver and Glasgow native Dalvin Smith said. "It just felt good that we had that amount of people back in The Houch."
Saturday's game marked the fifth time Houchens-Smith Stadium -- which has a capacity listed at 22,113 -- exceeded 22,000 fans in 288 games over 53 seasons, and only the second time the attendance has exceeded that number since the start of the 2013 season.
The game against Indiana was the third time WKU hosted a Power Five opponent, with one of the previous two also coming against the Hoosiers.
Saturday's crowd was nearly 5,000 more than the previous high in the Tyson Helton era at WKU, when there were 20,304 at the Hilltoppers' 20-13 victory over UAB in 2019.
The game against Indiana was WKU's second home game of the season. There were 16,236 at the Hilltoppers' 59-21 win over UT Martin to open the season.
WKU is scheduled to travel to Michigan State next week, but return home Oct. 9 to take on a UTSA team that is currently 4-0 in the Hilltoppers' Conference USA opener. WKU also has home games Oct. 30 against Charlotte, Nov. 6 against Middle Tennessee and Nov. 20 against Florida Atlantic.
"It was spectacular. I can't say enough about our crowd," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "It was a great atmosphere and we're going to need it. In two week's time when we start conference play, we're going to need that atmosphere again. We're going to face a really good team here in a few weeks in our conference opener.
"That crowd was outstanding tonight and I hope they enjoyed what they saw, other than we didn't get the win for them at the end, but I hope they believed in us and they'll continue to show up because we sure do need them. We felt them tonight, for sure."