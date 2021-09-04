Facing third-and-5 after drawing UT Martin offside midway though the second quarter Thursday, Western Kentucky got the Skyhawks to jump again and were given a free play.
Quarterback Bailey Zappe saw the flag fly, pointed down the field for receiver Jerreth Sterns and took a successful shot as three defenders converged for a 36-yard gain.
It was just one play in a big night for the Hilltopper offense, but it showed the connection from the Houston Baptist transfers the program had hoped for entering the season.
“When we do stuff like that and the defense jumps, it’s offsides so it’s a free play – you can take a shot and an interception, ball is still ours – and he’s smart enough to understand when that happened, the middle of the field was open, so he just took advantage of it,” Zappe said. “I kind of helped guide him a little bit, but just for him to be able to see me and realize what I was saying is something you don’t get overnight. We’ve been playing together for three years, so to be able to have that chemistry is awesome.”
Zappe and Sterns were part of a group to migrate to Bowling Green in the offseason. The two came after former HBU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley made the move to the same position at WKU, and are joined by fellow receivers Josh Sterns – Jerreth’s younger brother – and Ben Ratzlaff.
The familiarity with one another was obvious in the Hilltoppers’ 59-21 season-opening victory over the Skyhawks on Thursday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“Most of the time when it happened we did a hard count, cadence, got them to jump offsides, so we had a free play, so that’s kind of when the impromptu stuff starts,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “That’s why we got those guys here. They’ve played together for a long period of time and they just have a good connection.
“It was good to see Ben Ratzlaff as well make a great catch on the same thing – we hard count and Bailey knows right where he’s going with it and he makes a great catch. It’s just a part of the offense. When things aren’t perfect you’ve got to move around and make plays and those guys have great connections.”
Zappe finished with 424 yards and seven touchdowns on 28-of-35 passing with an interception in his debut. It was the most touchdowns ever thrown by a Hilltopper in a game at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Sterns was WKU’s leading receiver in the game with 107 yards and two touchdowns – one of 22 yards in the second quarter and one of 7 in the third – on seven receptions.
“Honestly, it’s just an awesome feeling. It’s truly just a blessing, honestly, just to be even in this position,” Jerreth Sterns said. “I never thought I’d be playing FBS football, and to be doing it alongside my little brother and Bailey, who I’ve come to be best friends with, it’s honestly just a great feeling.”
Zappe came to WKU as the nation’s active career passing leader with over 10,000 yards. In a shortened, four-game 2020 season, he averaged 458.25 yards passing per game and threw 15 touchdowns. Jerreth Sterns was his top target and averaged 113.5 yards receiving per game. He finished the year with 454 yards and five touchdowns receiving.
Jerreth Sterns was HBU’s second-leading receiver last fall with 403 yards and four touchdowns on 13 receptions – an average of 31 yards per catch – and Ratzlaff was third on the team with 399 yards and three touchdowns on 29 receptions.
“It’s not built overnight, and that’s what I was explaining to some of the other receivers because some of the stuff just wasn’t – like Bailey’s on a different page – and like I said, it just comes over time,” Jerreth Sterns said.
Josh Sterns caught one pass for no gain in the third quarter and Ratzlaff had one reception for 20 yards. Ratzlaff’s catch, much like Jerreth Sterns’ second-quarter grab, came on a free play when Zappe hit him near the WKU sideline.
“Going to Ben, it’s the same thing – we’ve been doing back shoulders for two years now and to be able to connect on that at this stage and on the first game, it was nice to see we still have that connection,” Zappe said. “Like I’ve said multiple times, I’m excited to get with these guys in the next 11 weeks.”
WKU is scheduled to travel to Army for a 10:30 a.m. game next Saturday.{&end}