With everybody back from a Sweet 16 run in the spring, Western Kentucky's lineup wasn't expected to change dramatically when the team took the court this fall after a short offseason.
But emerging early on as a key contributor is a new name on The Hill. It's one volleyball fans around Bowling Green have known for years, however.
Greenwood graduate Katie Howard has made the most of her opportunities during the start of her freshman season and has become a key part of the Hilltoppers' 13-1 start leading into this weekend's Conference USA matches at Florida International.
"Every single day that kid has grown and gotten better, but those types of kids do," WKU volleyball coach Travis Hudson said Monday at his weekly news conference. "She's a hard-working kid, she's a coachable kid, she's hungry to be better every day and she's in a stretch where she's playing really, really well for us right now.
" ... What she's giving us offensively and what she just gives us energy-wise are just things that have been a really, really big boost to our team. I tell these kids all the time, 'We've got 18 talented kids in that locker room, and whoever is doing the right things and playing well is going to get their opportunity,' and Katie is getting her opportunity right now and she's playing very, very well. Hopefully that continues."
Howard has played in 25 of the team's 45 sets so far this season. She's recorded 46 kills on 94 swings and is hitting at a .309 rate for a WKU team that has the third-best hitting percentage in the nation at .321. WKU moved up a spot to No. 21 in the latest AVCA poll released Monday.
For volleyball fans in the community, her contributions so far likely come as no surprise.
Howard was a two-time Region 4 Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Player of the Year, a two-time Region 4 Volleyball Athletic Directors Association Player of the Year, a three-time Region 4 All-Tournament selection and an All-State honorable mention selection as a sophomore, before earning First Team honors as a junior and senior. Between her freshman and senior year at Greenwood, the Lady Gators went 54-1 in Region 4 play and won a combined 119 matches.
"Obviously we've known her for many, many years with her being local. She's carried a big load for her high school team and her club team through the years, so the moment's not too big for her, that's for sure," Hudson said. "It's been really cool to watch her develop and grow and be able to do it in front of her hometown fans and her family and friends and all those people."
Howard made an immediate impression on the team during preseason and has continued to grow since then.
She played in the first match of the season against Oakland in a tournament at Notre Dame, and didn't see action in the next three. She played in all four sets in the next match at Lipscomb, recording three kills, and didn't play in the next two. She saw one set each against Samford and Ole Miss – the latter of which is WKU's only loss.
Since then, she has played in each set – all of which the Hilltoppers have won.
Howard moved into the starting lineup Sept. 11 against UT Martin and had five kills in WKU's final match of the Holiday Inn-University Plaza Invitational at E.A. Diddle Arena. The following weekend in the WKU Volleyball Invitational, she had 18 kills in three matches and worked at a .333 hitting percentage, including a .429 rate over the final two matches before C-USA play.
"She came in in preseason and you've got this young freshman who's got nothing to lose, right? So she's going out and she had a great preseason training and was very aggressive offensively, and then she started to settle in a little bit," WKU assistant coach Craig Bere said the Monday following the matches. "The demands of what we're doing, you could start to see her maybe get a little bit tired at times, so then you start to say, 'OK, what's she going to be like on the last match of a weekend?' And she proved this weekend that she can do it."
In WKU's C-USA opener against Marshall on Friday, Howard had 12 kills and hit .429 in the Hilltopper sweep – including kills on the final four points of a tight third set.
"I feel like us, as competitors, always want the ball in our hands in a tight game situation," Howard said after the match. "I feel like when I went into it, I was just like, 'Swing hard, swing hard,' and just tried to swing as hard as I can. I feel like everybody trusted everyone on the court to put the ball away in that situation, so no matter who the ball went to, I feel like everyone had faith that it was going to be put down."
Howard added six kills in WKU's victory in the second match against the Thundering Herd.
While she's delivering offensively, WKU's staff still has areas it would like to see the 5-foot-11 freshman improve – most notably blocking. She's averaging 0.16 blocks per set currently.
"Look, it's always going to be a challenge for her because she's blessed with a lot of gifts, but one of them is not being 6-2, you know?" Hudson said. "She's always going to have to play with a little bit of a chip on her shoulder and have a toughness and a competitiveness about her, and she has those things."
Howard and junior Avri Davis have shared duties at the position this season, and Bere calls them "two totally different kind of players," adding that "Avri has a much bigger presence at the net and Katie's got that go-after-it mentality offensively." Davis is hitting .158 with 34 kills in 28 sets this season, but has 14 blocks – an average of 0.5 per set.
But still, Howard is only 14 matches into her young collegiate career at WKU – a program that's been one of the most successful in the country in recent years.
"Where is she going to go? That's a really good question, because we've got a lot of high hopes for her because we believe she's got the skill set to grow into a potential six-rotation player – play some back row," Bere said. "She's not there right now, but we also don't quite need her to be there right now with everybody else we have on the roster. ... She's not terribly big, but she's got a really good mentality. She's a tough kid. She's going to go out and grind and compete, which is something we obviously will want throughout her career."
Because the 2020 season was moved back to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WKU didn't get a traditional spring training session. It's something Hudson is looking forward to with his freshman standout, but until then, she'll likely continue to play an important role for the Hilltoppers.
"This fall, what she's doing right now is a bonus for us and she probably feels like it's a bonus for her. I'm not sure she thought she was going to come in and play a ton right away, but she earned the right, and as long as she plays well, she'll continue to earn the right," Hudson said. "We'll fill in the gaps as we go and take a young, athletic, competitive kid out there in the meantime."