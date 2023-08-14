Losing a pair of impact players like Lauren Matthews and Katie Isenbarger might be enough for a program to take a pause heading into the new season, but that is not the case for Western Kentucky volleyball coach Travis Hudson.
As his team prepares for the upcoming season, Hudson has a confidence that hasn’t wavered. Yes, Matthews and Isenbarger are big losses, but Hudson said during Monday’s media day that this might be one of the most complete teams he has ever had.
“We are not even a week into two-a-days,” Hudson said. “The dog days are here. They are getting hard. They are getting tired and so am I, but I really like our team. We are going to be very different. Obviously you don’t lose a Lauren Matthews and a Katie Isenbarger and your team not look different, but as I told this team this morning this is a far more complete team than the one we had a year ago.
“We had some things we were covering up and just found a way to make it through. We had weaknesses that teams attacked. I really think this team has a chance to be very complete. They are going to be a difficult team to beat.”
Hudson said with this team, that includes fifth year senior and last season’s AVCA All-American honorable mention Paige Briggs, has no big weaknesses and just has be consistent to be successful.
“It’s nice to hear,” Briggs said. “We want to be a together team, so hearing that we can do that and we can be very good it’s encouraging. It’s exciting to see what our team is going to be like and the players that we have.”
Senior defensive specialist Cameron Mosely said the team is eager to see what they can do this season.
“Travis has all the trust in us so it is up to us to bring it forward,” Cameron Mosely said. “We can really do anything. We know the sky's the limit. I’m really excited about that.”
For Briggs, this will be a chance to step into the spotlight a little more with Matthews gone. Hudson said he expects big things from Briggs this year.
“This won’t be anything new for her,” Hudson said. “Her having to go out and shoulder a big load, that is not something new for her. She’s done that for a very long time and she’s shown up in the biggest moments for a very long time.
“Lauren was the player of the year in the league. Paige Briggs was the most impactful player in the league. There is no one who impacts winning more than Paige Briggs because of everything she does as a player.”
WKU will get a chance to be tested right from the start with an exhibition game against Kentucky on Thursday at 5 p.m. CDT at Rupp Arena. It will be a rematch of last year’s second round NCAA Tournament game won by Kentucky.
“This is going to be invaluable,” Hudson said. “We are going to get exposed against Kentucky and we need to before these matches matter. The last question any fan needs to ask when we get back is how did you guys do because if it is going well I am going to change things so we can work on something else. This is all just a glorified practice.”
With Memorial Coliseum currently undergoing renovations the game will be played at Rupp Arena. Hudson admits getting a chance to be in that venue will be fun.
“Look, I am a Kentucky kid,” Hudson said. “I grew up in the state. To play volleyball in Rupp Arena is a cool thing. I’ll even look around a little bit while I am in there, because I went to Kentucky basketball games a few times when I was a little boy. I know the vastness of that arena, the history of that arena.
“... It’s going to be cool to go in there knowing the history of that building.”