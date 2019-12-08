The unexpected surprise season that Western Kentucky volleyball had in 2019 turned the spotlight on a university that became a volleyball school for two days.
A record crowd attended the first NCAA Volleyball Tournament ever hosted at E.A. Diddle Arena, and many thought that energy would help the Lady Toppers continue pushing the boundaries the program had never reached.
But the Louisville Cardinals were the only roadblock this year, and that was the program that brought an end to WKU’s historic run.
Don’t even begin to think there’s bitterness of what could’ve been in the Lady Toppers’ locker room. Coach Travis Hudson, ever the one for a memorable speech, views the best season in WKU volleyball history in a different light.
“I’m frustrated and disappointed as a competitor, but how many good things have to happen before you’re just grateful?,” Hudson said during his postgame news conference Friday. “My heart is full of that gratitude and that’s what I’ll carry out of this season with me.”
WKU finished the year 32-2 with the best record in the program’s 39-year history. The Lady Toppers’ two losses both came against Louisville – the first in a Sept. 6 regular-season match that predated Friday night’s second-round NCAA Tournament loss by exactly three months.
In between that, WKU had the nation’s longest winning streak at 28 matches and had the highest winning percentage (.969) among NCAA Division I volleyball. The season produced four superlatives in Conference USA between Hudson as Coach of the Year, sophomore Lauren Matthews as Player of the Year, junior Nadia Dieudonne as Setter of the Year and Paige Briggs as Freshman of the Year.
WKU reached No. 19 in the AVCA national rankings and No. 15 in the RPI, greatly boosted by its wins over C-USA foe Rice in two five-set victories. That was good enough for the NCAA Tournament selection committee to award WKU with a 15-seed in the tournament as one of the 16 host sites.
Attendance for Thursday’s first round of 4,154 more than tripled the previous record attendance that watched WKU’s Senior Day match against UAB. Those fans saw Louisville and WKU sweeps over opponents Samford and Kennesaw State, respectively, setting up the rematch three months in the making.
Fans showed up again Friday with WKU attempting to reach the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time, but it would require the program’s first win over Louisville to do it.
WKU won the first set before Louisville took the next two. The Lady Toppers had a furious rally in front of the 5,023 in attendance to win the fourth set and force a fifth. That’s when Louisville took control and won the most lopsided game of the night.
Hudson, who just completed his 25th season as the head coach, shared similar emotions after WKU’s 2017 season ended in five sets in the second round at the University of Kentucky. After that match, Hudson had a viral statement about his commitment and honor of wearing the WKU brand across his chest, thwarting any statements about his need to jump to a bigger school for validation.
On Thursday night, Hudson spoke of crossing the last item off his bucket list by seeing Diddle Arena filled for a volleyball match. He thanked those supporters after the season officially came to a historic conclusion Friday.
“I’m telling you, everybody from (athletic director) Todd Stewart throughout this athletics department, throughout this whole entire Bowling Green community have wrapped their arms around our program and they have shown this country that there are all kinds of places you can go have success, but there is no better place that you can come and feel the love and support of a community like you can right here in Bowling Green, Kentucky. I find myself full of gratitude.”
