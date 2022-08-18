Travis Hudson is turning from coach to professor – for an afternoon, at least.
The Western Kentucky volleyball team, which will open the season as the No. 21 team in the country in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll, will hold a free Volleyball 101 event Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena led by Hudson.
“I have a lot of fans that tell me they love to come to our games, but they wish they understood more about the game,” the 28th-year WKU head coach said. “We’re going to have a sit down. I’m going to sit down in the media room with any fans that want to come out and just talk the basics on the game. We want fans to enjoy and be knowledgeable about our game. You can see the athleticism and you can see what the score is on the scoreboard, but just to enlighten them a little bit on some of the more intricate parts of it and the whys and the hows and all that.
“It’s a really fun event. It’s very laid back. It’s open to anybody that wants to come sit in on it. You can have questions, you can sit and listen to other questions and there’s no formality to it – I’m just going to walk in and sit down and we’re going to start talking volleyball. We want these great fans that we have around here to understand our sport. I’m going to be a professor for a day, I guess. That’s probably the only time I’ll be a professor. It’s something fans have really enjoyed in the past and we’re glad to be able to bring it back after COVID.”
The Hilltoppers will hold their second intrasquad scrimmage at 3 p.m. Saturday to cap off two-a-day workouts, and it will be followed by a free youth clinic from 4 to 5 p.m. with players and assistant coaches. During that time, Hudson will host the Volleyball 101 event in the Paul Just Media Center. It’s the fourth time WKU has held the event, but the first since the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’ll be an opportunity for fans to help ring in a new season – another with high expectations.
The Hilltoppers are ranked No. 21 in the AVCA preseason poll, which was released Monday. WKU has been in the Top 25 for 39 consecutive weeks and has been in the Top 25 at some point during 11 of the last 12 seasons – the Hilltoppers have at least received votes in the poll for 13 straight years.
“It still makes the hairs stand up on my arms a little bit,” Hudson said. “We were 7-26 my first year here, we had never won a conference championship, never been to an NCAA Tournament and it’s just been a slow build, but our culture is strong, our foundation is strong. We now are starting to get the support from the community. We’ve turned this into a Top 25 program instead of a Top 25 team.”
WKU is coming off a 28-2 season and its seventh C-USA regular-season and C-USA Tournament titles in eight seasons in the league. The Hilltoppers have finished in the AVCA Top 25 final rankings the last three years, have gone 83-5 during that stretch and are one of two programs in the nation currently to have 20 or more consecutive 20-win seasons.
“Our players have come to expect it a little bit – being ranked in the Top 25 – but I still understand what an incredible accomplishment it is. There’s close to 350 Division I schools and 21’s a good place to start for us,” Hudson said. “We’ve got talent, we’ve got a lot of work to do, a really, really tough schedule coming up, but to be among the nation’s elite again is something people around here have become accustomed to. It’s a lot harder than that for us, but we’re excited about starting there.”
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the season Aug. 26-27 in Peoria, Ill., at the Bradley Invitational against Miami-Ohio, Bradley and Kansas City. WKU is scheduled to host No. 4 Louisville in its home opener Aug. 3.