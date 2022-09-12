Travis Hudson wasn’t exactly sure what he was getting when he signed Callie Bauer on Nov. 11, 2020, but the veteran Western Kentucky coach’s recruiting has started to pay off.
Bauer, a redshirt freshman, has served as the team’s setter this season and is coming off MVP honors in the Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invitational, where she helped the Hilltoppers to three wins at E.A. Diddle Arena to move to 9-1 this season.
“Sometimes when you sign a kid, you know what you’re getting coming in. She was a kid that I took a pretty big leap of faith on. She was a kid that, when you looked at the current version of her, it wasn’t exactly a Division I setter,” Hudson said. “But she was a special athlete and I just saw some things in her that I believed would develop, that have. The biggest part of it is she’s been 110% all in on getting better every day. The kid really feels a responsibility to her teammates to be good.”
Bauer has 355 assists – her 10.44 assists per set over the team’s 34 sets rank 33rd nationally – so far this season, and has added 30 kills, nine aces, 67 digs and 17 blocks. She’s facilitated an offense that’s hitting .280, which ranks 23rd in the country.
She started the season strong in the team’s trip to Peoria, Ill., where WKU collected wins over Miami-Ohio, Bradley and Kansas City. Bauer received Conference USA’s first Setter of the Week award of the season.
The 5-foot-11, Hudson, Mich., native has continued that throughout the season. She had a season-high 49 assists in WKU's win over DePaul in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Sept. 2, and on Saturday was named MVP of the Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invitational, where her best match statistically came in the opener, when WKU beat NKU in five sets. Bauer posted 10 kills on .474 hitting, 39 assists and 10 digs for the program’s first triple-double since Lauren Stuckel posted one Aug. 29, 2009, at Tennessee.
“In the spring, the coaches were on me – ‘Be more offensive, be more offensive’ – and I was always like, ‘Are you sure?’ Now I realize how much of an impact it can have on the game,” Bauer said after the match. “The passers were putting me in good situations and I know it helps my hitters out and I know it’s a role I have to take on sometimes.”
She added 29 assists, an ace, nine digs and three blocks Friday in a win over Toledo and a kill, 39 assists, two aces, five digs and three blocks in Saturday’s win over Austin Peay.
“Look, people are starting to understand why in preseason I kept saying, ‘I’m telling you, this kid’s the real deal,’ ” Hudson said after Thursday’s match. “She’s a special, special talent. She is going to win a lot of volleyball matches for Western Kentucky in her career.
"If you could only hear the conversations between Callie Bauer and I right now because she is still out there and her little mind is going like crazy and she is still trying to figure out what we’re doing, but she just keeps playing. I’m trying to keep it simple, but we’re not playing very simple right now, so it’s putting a lot of stress on her. She’s showing great composure, and that’s not always been the mark of Callie Bauer. To see her grow and doing the things she’s doing as a leader for our team is really, really special."
Bauer knew she would eventually have big shoes to fill when she signed.
She’s taken on the role held at WKU the last three seasons by Nadia Dieudonne, a three-time first team all-conference player and C-USA Setter of the Year in 2019. She won C-USA’s Setter of the Week seven times last season and five times the season prior. Dieudonne was AVCA all-region three times at WKU and was an honorable mention All-American by the AVCA and VolleyballMag.com in the spring 2021 season. Dieudonne finished sixth nationally in assists per set last season and fourth the year before that for one of the top offenses in the country.
Bauer was an MHSAA All-State selection her final three years at Hudson High School and was on PrepDig’s top-10 2021 setters in Michigan list before arriving at WKU early for the 2021 spring semester. Because the 2020 season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bauer – while ineligible to compete – was with the team for its record-setting 23-1 season, where the only loss came in the Sweet Sixteen to eventual national champion Kentucky.
“It helped me more than I can imagine, both being able to watch her and how she physically set, but also how she mentally ran the team, how she was in the locker room, how she carried herself,” Bauer said. “She was a big person I looked up to and I definitely credit her to a lot of the growth I’ve had since I came to Western.”
Hudson compares it to the movie “Bull Durham” – “Nadia was a Crash Davis in that deal and Callie was the Nuke LaLoosh because Callie is exceptionally talented, but needed to learn how to be a great setter and Nadia was the perfect example of it.”
“Nadia was a massive piece of Callie’s development as a player because Callie is blessed with this exceptional athleticism that Nadia didn’t necessarily have. Nadia wasn’t the best athlete on the court, but Nadia had this incredible savvy to play this game and a calm and was a great leader, and understood how to make things happen. That was the part that Callie didn’t have.”
WKU this week will face tough competition – including three Power Five opponents – before opening C-USA play Sept. 23 at UAB. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to travel to Tennessee for a 5 p.m. CT match Tuesday before hosting Tennessee Tech, Texas A&M and Indiana this weekend in the WKU Volleyball Invitational.
The 28th-year WKU head coach believes the future is bright for Bauer, like many of his other young players, but knows it’ll continue to be a process to get where she’ll end up in her career.
“I talked about her in preseason and what I thought she could be, and now you’re starting to see some of the things that she can do. She’s still far from a finished product and she knows that, but she’s a very good player,” Hudson said. “She’s a kid that I wouldn’t trade with anybody in the country. I think she’s a future All-American in this program, but we still have to remember she’s still also about 10 matches into her college career. We have to be patient with some of the bumps in the road that come along the way, and more importantly, she has to be patient with those as well.”