Volleyball has always been a part of Drew Hudson's life.
His father, Travis, is preparing to enter his 28th season as Western Kentucky's women's volleyball head coach, and his mother, Cindy, played for the program in the early '90s.
Now, Drew Hudson is forging his own path in the sport that has meant so much to the family.
The son, a rising junior at South Warren High School, is part of a C2 Attack club team based in Nashville that recently won a national title in the 16 Open Division of the 2022 USA Volleyball Boys' Junior National Championship in Las Vegas.
"Obviously with dad at Western, it's always been in my life. Mom played in college -- it's always been in my life," Drew Hudson said. "I come home and I see dad watching film on the couch and it's just always been something that enamored me. I've known since I was little that I wanted to do this one day -- I wanted to play and walk my own path with it."
The tournament is sanctioned by USA Volleyball and is the biggest national tournament for boys, Travis Hudson explains. The sport isn't as available for boys as much as it has been for girls in some areas of the country, but the veteran coach has seen it grow over the years.
Still, there aren't currently options in southcentral Kentucky, and the sport is not sanctioned by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. Drew Hudson instead goes to Tennessee to play with C2 Attack -- a team coached by Brian Hogg, who has worked as a volunteer assistant under Travis Hudson at WKU in the past.
"It's a pretty remarkable story because there's no high school boys' volleyball in this area and certain parts of the country there is and it thrives at a pretty high level," Travis Hudson said. " ... (C2 Attack is) kids brought in from a huge region -- there's kids on his team from Alabama and Texas and Tennessee and Kentucky -- and they all have come together and they train, get together like once a month and have put together a team that was able to win at the highest level."
And Travis Hudson is somebody who knows one or two things about winning.
He holds a career record of 693-218, was named the Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year five times, Conference USA Coach of the Year four times and American Volleyball Coaches Association South Region Coach of the Year eight times. His teams have won 10 Sun Belt Conference regular-season titles, five Sun Belt Tournament championships, seven C-USA regular-season titles and seven C-USA Tournament titles. The Hilltoppers have finished in the AVCA top 25 final rankings the last three years, have gone 83-5 during that stretch and are one of just two programs in the nation currently to have 20 or more consecutive 20-win seasons.
But despite his success and his love for volleyball in the sport, he says it was never something that was forced upon his kids.
"It's just amazing to see where this sport has taken our family," Travis Hudson said. "I reflected -- one of the things that made me a little bit emotional, when I was his age, I had never touched a volleyball in my life and now you forward to this point and you see what this game has given me. I've always wanted my boys to follow what their passion is.
"My oldest son, Tyler, is extremely successful in his own endeavors, but volleyball was never a love. It wasn't something that I had shoved down their throats in their lives, but from the time this kid (Drew) could walk, it's all he's ever really enjoyed being around and doing. That's been super cool, something that we've been able to share as I've watched him grow up. To see him do it at the level he and his teammates were able to do, it was just a lot of fun."
Travis Hudson says he tells his players all the time, "You don't accidentally win championships," and compares that to his son. He says there have been countless times when he's gotten home from a long day working around E.A. Diddle Arena and Drew Hudson has asked to go back to the gym and get some more touches.
The son says it's allowed them to develop a special bond on and off the court.
"It's a cool thing. Not many people are that lucky to have that kind of coaching in their life, and especially as my dad off the court to coach me and help me with my mental game," Drew Hudson said. "All that has just been special to be able to build a relationship as a coach as well as a dad. It's made us a lot closer."
Drew Hudson has been around WKU practices and helped when he can for years, and says that the players that have come through have helped teach him about volleyball, as well as balancing their social life and school with the sport. He says the best examples of the players he's tried to mold his game around "are the players that have played here at Western, so obviously the Alyssa Cavanaughs, the Lauren Matthews, the Paige Briggs -- all those players are people that you look up to, and you want to be able to shape yourself around them and how they play and all that kind of stuff."
Even with the recognition the Hudson name brings around the volleyball community, especially in Bowling Green, the son doesn't feel pressure with his last name.
"I would say I feel a responsibility to represent it in a positive light and to just put the best version of myself out there," he said.
From June 30 to July 3, he was certainly doing that.
Drew Hudson's C2 Attack team worked its way through pool play to the Gold Bracket, where it eventually claimed the club's first national title. Hudson was named to the all-tournament team for his play.
"That moment was indescribable, just the feeling of knowing how far we've come. We play 75 matches over the course of the year," Drew Hudson said. "To play at the level we did at the end of the season and end it with that kind of win and to end it on that note just was awesome."
Travis Hudson has had plenty of special experiences in volleyball as a coach, but got to enjoy this one as a dad.
"I've had a lot of cool moments in the sport throughout my career, but it was one of the coolest moments I've ever experienced," Travis Hudson said. "Their national championship was in Las Vegas and it's right in the middle of our recruiting season, too, so this particular weekend I chose to be a dad instead of a coach. My wife and I went out to Las Vegas to watch the championship. It kind of snuck up on me, to be honest.
"I was watching it from a coach's perspective, a lot of the tournaments, but then as the championship drew nearer, it started feeling like a dad perspective pretty quick. If you know me, I can get pretty emotional sometimes, and I was fighting them off a little bit there at the end watching him compete at that level."
Drew Hudson, who also balances basketball at South Warren with his club volleyball, is early in the recruitment process, but is hoping to play at the college level in a couple of years. The opportunities aren't as many on the men's side as the women's -- "There's 350 or so Division I programs on the women's side and there's 60 on the men's side," Travis Hudson says -- but he's received some interest so far.
Volleyball has given a lot to his parents, and now the Hudson family is excited where it leads the son.
"I just want him to walk his journey and continue to love the game," Travis Hudson said. " ... This was his time to start receiving phone calls. He's received some calls and we're starting to sort through them, and I'm trying to find that fine line between staying out of it and being a parent and figuring it all out. It's a little different to be on the receiving end on some of those calls.
"The game has brought him a lot and where it takes him in the future is up to him and how hard he's willing to work, but as I know very clearly, these opportunities are not everywhere for players. However it works out, as long he continues to play hard and love it, then the game will give us all we need."