Jaden Hunter can rest easy knowing he won't be in street clothes when Western Kentucky starts its football season Thursday night.
He was starting to get anxious.
"I had a feeling I wasn't going to be able to play for this upcoming game,” Hunter said. “That was nerve wracking for me.”
Two days before the Hilltoppers open against Central Arkansas, Hunter received the news he's awaited since May. The linebacker transfer from the University of Georgia is immediately eligible and will start his redshirt sophomore season as a Hilltopper on Thursday for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Hunter joined Louisville transfer Malik Staples as linebacker additions made this offseason. Staples is a graduate transfer immediately eligible to play. If Hunter's waiver was denied, he would have had to sit the season out with only two years of eligibility starting in 2020. Helton said during his weekly news conference that they expected to hear from the NCAA regarding the waiver request on Monday. Hunter sent a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon reading, “I'm Cleared to play this Year!! Thank You God”.
“It's a dream come true,” Hunter said. “I really feel like I'm in high school again and got the love back for the game I always had.”
Hunter and defensive back Ta'Corian Darden were next to each other in the training room getting taped up when Hunter received the news of his eligibility.
“We just had a big celebration,” Darden said. “We're ready to rock with Jaden, he's built into the team and we're ready to go.”
Rivals listed Hunter as a four-star prospect out of Westlake High School in Atlanta and rated him as the No. 3 outside linebacker nationally and No. 6 player in Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder appeared in four games over two seasons with the Bulldogs. His father, the late Brice Hunter, was an All-SEC wide receiver and team captain for Georgia and still holds the record for most catches in a season (76) in 1993. His mother, Brandi Decker, played basketball at UGA and was a member of two Final Four teams.
Hunter said mental health was the deciding factor in applying for the immediate waiver. The NCAA just this year announced that addressing mental-health issues were to be considered in the guidelines for granting waivers. Hunter said those four appearances over two years didn't meet the expectations for himself or his family.
“My father played at Georgia and my mom played at Georgia, that was the backbone and the reason I went to Georgia,” Hunter said. “Me not playing, I felt like I didn't meet the standards of my family and it took a toll on my mind and my heart. That's what led me to transfer.”
Hunter is listed as one of six linebackers on WKU's numerical depth chart released Monday. That group includes Staples, redshirt juniors Demetrius Cain, Clay Davis and Damon Lowe. Junior Kyle Bailey has been the most consistent linebacker in that unit after moving down from playing safety last season. The addition of Hunter and Staples brought much-needed depth to a position that lost the team's two leading tacklers from 2018. Masai Whyte graduated and Ben Holt went to Purdue as a grad transfer. That left Eli Brown as the most experienced linebacker with 25 tackles last year, but an injury suffered in the spring has him sidelined this fall.
WKU linebackers coach Maurice Crum said not having the luxury of an experienced player at that position will force a consistent rotation on Thursday. Hunter's addition only helps in that plan.
“All of our guys are going to play for sure,” Crum said. “You try to play them all and figure out who is the best combination of guys to get in the game and they're all new, they're all learning, so they're excited to get out and play.
“Jaden really loves football. When you have a guy that's so passionate about the game and thrilled to play, it's just infectious for the guys to be around and we have a lot of players that love football. Having another guy to just plug in and has that same feeling, it makes the transition seamless for a guy who just loves the game.”
