Western Kentucky's baseball team dropped back-to-back games in its Sunday doubleheader against Northern Illinois at Nick Denes Field, falling 18-10 in the opener before losing 6-5 in 10 innings in the nightcap.
With the Huskies evening the series, they improved to 3-8, while the Hilltoppers dropped to 9-4.
“The big thing I talk about every day is will, will over skill and showing up,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said in a news release. “I would have rather won two games today then the two games yesterday. Today just shows more about teams at the time. We did not pitch it the way we needed to. That just started the avalanche of getting into a bullpen that was already thin.
"Not throwing enough quality pitches and them just taking advantage of errors, walks, getting two-out hits, and it just kept going from there."
Right-hander Beau Coffman made his WKU starting debut on the mound in the first game. The junior recorded one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings of work, while giving up three runs on three hits and four walks. Five Hilltoppers saw relief action in Cal Higgins, Cole Eigenhuis, Cam Tullar, Garrett Brunstetter and Matthew Meyer. In 4 2/3 innings, the group surrendered 15 runs on 12 hits and six walks.
At the plate, the WKU offense racked up 11 hits, with three Hilltoppers recording multi-hit efforts. Tristin Garcia led the way, reaching base four times and going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs.
WKU left-hander Devyn Terbrak made his third consecutive Sunday start in the second game of the day. Terbrak logged seven strikeouts in five innings of work, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks. Three Hilltoppers made relief appearances out of the pen in Nic Schutte, Jack Bennett and CJ Weins. The three combined for seven strikeouts in five innings of action, surrendering three runs on three hits and three walks.
WKU compiled 12 hits, with four Hilltoppers producing multi-hit efforts. Aidan Gilroy led the way going 2-for-6 with a two-RBI double, while Kirk Liebert notched two hits in four at-bats with a two-RBI triple and one run scored.
The Hilltoppers will host a midweek game against Belmont on Tuesday starting 3 p.m. at Nick Denes Field.