Jamale Carothers is coming home.
The standout fullback and 2016 Kentucky Mr. Football out of Bowling Green High School announced his transfer to Western Kentucky via Twitter on Monday after starting his collegiate career at Navy.
"I have decided to enter the transfer portal to finish playing football at a new school. It was not an easy decision, but it was the right decision for my future. Many great universities and well-respected coaches reached out once I entered the portal. I appreciate all of you for showing interest," Carothers wrote. "However, after many discussions with my family, I have made my decision ... I'm coming home.
"Thank you to Coach (Tyson) Helton and WKU for the opportunity (to) wear the red and white. Let's Go Tops!"
Carothers has signed with WKU and will be eligible this fall, WKU confirmed to the Daily News.
As a junior during the 2020 season in which Navy went 3-7, the 5-foot-9, 203-pound Carothers was his team’s second-leading rusher with 358 yards and two touchdowns on 97 carries. He also caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Carothers started Navy’s first six games of 2020 after a rise from the junior varsity level to a starter and a first-team all-ECAC selection. He started in six of the 10 games in which he appeared as a sophomore and finished as the team’s second-leading rusher with 734 yards and 14 touchdowns – which ranked 16th in the country – on 111 carries. He also caught four passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Carothers’ 2019 6.61 yards per carry was seventh-best in the country.
He didn’t see any varsity action in 2018 after attending the Naval Academy Prep School during the 2017-18 academic year.
"Gratitude. That is what I feel when I look back over the last four years," Carothers wrote. "Having the opportunity to play football for the United States Naval Academy, and represent the Midshipmen, was a true honor and something that I will always cherish. Thank you to Coach (Ken) Niumatalolo who took me in as a young kid and helped mold me into the man that I am today. To my teammates, that quickly became family, thank you. Football is the ultimate team sport, and battling with you guys each day was a privilege."
Carothers was first reported in the transfer portal May 11. Bill Wagner of the Capital Gazette reported in a May 12 article Carothers had been dismissed from the Naval Academy because of an honor code offense. Wagner reported Naval Academy spokesperson Cmdr. Alana Garas declined comment when asked about the status of Carothers, and that Garas said personnel matters involving current or former midshipmen are protected by the Privacy Act established in 1974 by the Department of Justice. Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo referred all inquiries about Carothers to the Naval Academy public affairs office, Wagner reported.
Carothers had a standout prep career at Bowling Green, where as a Purple he was named 2016 Kentucky Mr. Football, the Gatorade Player of the Year for Kentucky and first-team all-state. Carothers graduated as the program’s all-time leading rusher with 3,921 yards and total points with 514. The Purples went 55-3 and won three state titles during his career at Bowling Green.
Carothers is the latest in a long list of transfers WKU has signed as part of the 2021 class that the Hilltoppers are hoping will help revamp an offense that struggled last season. The first addition – Adam Cofield – was another back signed in the 2021 class. Cofield comes from North Dakota State, where he won three consecutive FCS national championships after redshirting his first year with the Bison.
Gaej Walker, WKU's leading rusher the last two seasons, is no longer with the program, but the Hilltoppers return Jakairi Moses, the team's third-leading rusher behind Walker and quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome last season. Pigrome is also no longer with the program. WKU also returns Noah Whittington and C.J. Jones after the pair saw limited action last season, and have added freshman backs in Bowling Green graduate Javy Bunton, as well as Kye Robichaux and Tysean Jefferson.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the season at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UT Martin on Sept. 2.