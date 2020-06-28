Western Kentucky men's basketball signee Dayvion McKnight received his state's top high school hoops honor Sunday, as the guard was named 2020 Kentucky Mr. Basketball.
McKnight received the award, given to the state's top senior, from the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation during a virtual ceremony Sunday evening.
"It means a lot," McKnight said on the broadcast. "Coming from a small town, we don't really have players to do what I've been doing. I'm the third ever to win Mr. Basketball out of Shelby County, so it means a lot."
McKnight, a 6-foot-2 guard out of Collins High School in Shelbyville, is the ninth Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner to join WKU. Four of the last six winners have played for the Hilltoppers.
McKnight, who signed with WKU in November, averaged 20 points and 8.1 rebounds per game as a senior while leading the Titans to a 27-7 record and the Region 8 championship. He shot 57.6 percent from the field and made 172 free throws.
He was named the Region 8 Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and the Region 8 coaches, as well as a First Team All-State selection by the Louisville Courier Journal.
McKnight finished his high school career as Collins' all-time leader in points (1,897), rebounds (1,040), assists (600) and steals (329). He averaged 17 points and 10.4 rebounds as a junior, when he was chosen as a Second Team All-State pick.
"I've grown from freshman year to being a senior, just leading my team and becoming a better leader -- I just feel like that's what I've done and I like that the most about myself," McKnight said on the broadcast.
The three-star recruit joins Camron Justice (2015), Carson Williams (2016) and Taveion Hollingsworth (2020) as Kentucky Mr. Basketball winners to play for the Hilltoppers in the last six seasons.
Last season, WKU became just the second team in state history to feature three Kentucky Mr. Basketball winners on the same roster, and the first to start all three in a game. With the graduation of Justice and the addition of McKnight, the Hilltoppers will once again feature three honorees on the 2020-21 squad.
The other previous Kentucky Mr. Basketball winners to play for WKU are Steffphon Pettigrew (2007), Steve Miller (1984), Terry Davis (1968), Jim McDaniels (1967) and Harry Todd (1958).
Ryle graduate and Oregon signee Maddie Scherr was named Kentucky's Ms. Basketball.
Scherr led Ryle to a 23-11 record with 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The 5-foot-11 guard/forward was named the Sweet Sixteen MVP when the Raiders won the 2019 state championship. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic midway through its second day.
