Western Kentucky senior Katie Isenbarger set a new program record for women’s indoor high jump Saturday as she cleared 1.82m (5’ 11.5”) at Louisville’s PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational.
Overall, WKU took home nine top-10 finishes at the event.
Isenbarger now holds three of the top five indoor high jump marks in program history as she bested the previous record of 5’ 10.75” that she jumped in 2019. The new mark ties her overall personal best that she jumped in the outdoor season in 2019.
“Katie was amazing today,” director of cross country/track & field Brent Chumbley said in a news release. “First meet in two years and she had a PR and school record."
Savannah Heckman earned more top finishes in Louisville this weekend as she PR’ed in the 3,000-meter race by seven seconds to finish fourth with a time of 9:49.06. She also finished ninth in the mile with a time of 4:56.55.
Stepping up out of the men’s sprints group were Demetrius Rolle and Gabriel Dozier. Rolle improved his 60-meter time by 0.08 seconds from the preliminary round to the finals to move up from fifth to third after clocking a 6.77, just outside the Hilltopper top-five performances. Dozier added a fifth-place finish for himself in the 200 while Rolle finished in sixth in the longer event.
In throws, Ajla Basic continued to mark new personal bests in weight throw as she recorded a throw of 17.76m (58’ 3.25”). She picked up a ninth-place finish with the throw.
On the men’s distance side, Clint Sherman logged a major PR in the 800 with a time of 1:55.72 and is closing in on the top five male indoor performances in program history. Mile Huff also earned a new personal best in the 3,000-meter race, breaking the nine-minute mark.