221120-sports-WKU Volleyball hosts RICE CONF USA Tourn_outbound 15.jpg
Western Kentucky middle hitter Katie Isenbarger serves the ball against Rice during the Conference USA Championship finals Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena.

 Joseph Barkoff/For the Daily News

Western Kentucky fifth-year middle hitter Katie Isenbarger has been named Academic All-District, College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA), announced on Tuesday.