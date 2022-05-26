Western Kentucky women's track and field athletes Katie Isenbarger and Nikki Ogorek were honored as members of the 2021-22 Academic All-District Team, selected by CoSIDA, the organization announced Thursday.
Isenbarger holds a 4.00 GPA in her master's program of recreation and sport administration. She was named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team for both track and field and volleyball in the 2021-22 school year.
The high jumper holds WKU's program records in both indoor and outdoor seasons. She tied for fifth in the nation in high jump at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships, becoming WKU's first female First-Team All-American since now-Olympian Jessica Ramsey in outdoor shot put in 2014. Isenbarger is preparing to compete in the high jump in the NCAA East Prelims on Saturday.
Ogorek was a member of the 2020-21 C-USA All-Academic Team. She graduated this spring with a 4.00 GPA in visual arts with a concentration in graphic design. She also added a digital advertising minor. This is the second time Ogorek has been honored by CoSIDA as she was an all-district selection in 2020 as well.
The Bloomington, Ill., native competed in pole vault in every meet for the Hilltoppers this season and has earned the C-USA Commissioner's Academic Medal in each of her five years at WKU.
The duo was selected as two members of the 12-member team representing CoSIDA Division I – District 2, which includes schools from Washington, D.C., Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.