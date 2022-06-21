Western Kentucky track and field athletes Katie Isenbarger and Nikki Ogorek have been named College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-Americans, the organization announced Tuesday. Isenbarger was a second-team selection while Ogorek was a third-team pick.
Isenbarger and Ogorek are the first CoSIDA Academic All-Americans for the program since Patrick Jenkins in 2009. It's the first time WKU's track and field program has had two honorees in the same year since Cara Nichols and Cheyenne Carmack in 2005.
Isenbarger holds a 4.0 grade-point average in her master's program of recreation and sport administration. She was named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team for track and field and volleyball in the 2021-22 school year.
The high jumper holds WKU's program records in both indoor and outdoor seasons. She tied for fifth in the nation in high jump at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships, becoming WKU's first female first-team All-American since now-Olympian Jessica Ramsey in outdoor shot put in 2014.
Ogorek was a member of the 2020-21 C-USA All-Academic Team. She graduated this spring with a 4.0 GPA in visual arts with a concentration in graphic design. She also added a digital advertising minor. This is the second time Ogorek has been honored by CoSIDA as she was an All-District selection in 2020 as well.
The Bloomington, Ill., native competed in pole vault in every meet for the Hilltoppers this season and has earned the C-USA Commissioner's Academic Medal in each of her five years at WKU.