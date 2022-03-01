Western Kentucky senior high jumper Katie Isenbarger earned a spot in the women’s high jump finals at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on March 12 in Birmingham, Ala., becoming the first female qualifier for WKU since 2016.
The two-sport athlete is one of only eight females since 2000 that WKU has had qualify for the indoor national championships. She joins the elite club with Carrol Hardy (60 meters, 2016), Jade Nimmo (Long Jump, 2012), Sharika Smith (Long Jump, Triple Jump, 2011), Janet Jesang (3k, 5k in 2010; 5k in 2009), and Alecia Brown, Valerie Brown, Samantha Smith and Miaie Williams (4x400-meter relay, 2009). Valerie Brown also competed in the 400 in that same year.
Isenbarger is only the third WKU female since 2000 to qualify for a field event at the national championships and is the first to do it in high jump.
After completing the indoor regular season, Isenbarger owns four of the top five indoor high jump marks in school history, including the record at 6-feet that earned her spot at the national championships.
Isenbarger is the first NCAA Championship competitor, for both indoor or outdoor seasons, under WKU director of cross country/track & field Brent Chumbley since he took the reins in 2019.
Most recently, Isenbarger cleared 5-10 at the 2022 Conference USA Indoor Championships to earn a bronze medal and be placed Third Team All-C-USA.
Isenbarger will jump at the Birmingham Crossplex at 12:30 p.m. CT on March 12.