All-American high jumper Katie Isenbarger won the high jump to lead the way for Western Kentucky's track and field team on the final day of the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational Saturday at the University of Louisville.
Isenbarger cleared 1.80 meter to earn the victory, placing her ahead of athletes from Power Five schools such as Louisville, Pitt, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Michigan.
"Katie winning the high jump was one of the highlights from today," WKU head coach Brent Chumbley said in a news release. "Clearing 1.80m today shows we are on pace for some big jumps when she needs it.
"She also has some great attempts at 1.84m today. Julian (Klenner) had a strong double today in the 200 and 400. It's time for us to start tapering a little to get ready for Conference USA Championships in three weeks."
Klenner provided the Hilltoppers a top-10 finish when his time of 48.74 seconds secured him 10th place in the men's 400 mets. He would then go on to compete again in the 200, finishing 13th overall at 21.77.
Kaison Barton put together a strong performance in the men's shot put a day after performing top-10 in the hammer throw. His distance of 15.74 meters made him WKU's top finisher in the event at 19th place. John Elam joined him by finishing 27th.
Grace Turner and Allison Arnett both competed with Isenbarger in the high jump by finishing 14th and 24th, respectively. Turner cleared 1.65 meters, while Arnett was close behind at 1.60 meters.
The Tops will be back in Louisville again next weekend for the third-consecutive week when they travel to the Bellarmine Classic.