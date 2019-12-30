DALLAS – Lucky Jackson broke his own records and Ta’Corian Darden played one of the best games of his career.
What else would you want from a pair of fifth-year seniors playing their last college football game?
Jackson was reliable as usual for the offense and Darden made plays when it mattered most for the defense, each contributing significantly one final time to help Western Kentucky win the First Responder Bowl 23-20 over Western Michigan on Monday afternoon in Dallas.
The two Kentucky natives who joined the WKU football program at its highest in the middle of two conference championship seasons also experienced the lows of last season’s 3-9 record. They were also important pieces of Tyson Helton’s one-year turnaround to triple that win total and cap the 2019 season with a 9-4 record and the program’s fourth bowl victory.
“This is exactly what a redshirt senior should plan and envision throughout the season,” Jackson said. “We stuck together throughout the season. It’s a testament to the brotherhood we’re creating and the bond we’ve had, sticking together through adversity and tough situations and fighting our way through it and standing together.”
Jackson was named the First Responder Bowl’s Most Valuable Player after hauling in 17 receptions for 148 yards and a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ty Storey that tied the game at 17-all early in the fourth quarter.
Darden had four of the Hilltoppers’ eight pass breakups, including two in the fourth quarter, and five total tackles. That pass breakup mark matched his regular season total and doubled a First Responder Bowl record.
No pass breakup by Darden was more crucial than when he deflected a pass from Broncos quarterback John Wassink on fourth down on WMU’s final drive. That tight coverage set up WKU’s game-winning drive where freshman kicker Cory Munson hit the walk-off 52-yard field goal.
“I just thank God,” Darden said. “It’s a blessing and it shows my past of grinding and going hard on that play and trusting myself and my teammates.”
Darden and Jackson were two of the 13 seniors on the roster who played their last game for WKU, but their individual performances stood out in yet another tightly fought Hilltopper victory.
Jackson needed just an average day to move into two important school receiving records. He required just three receptions to surpass Nicholas Norris into second on WKU’s all-time receptions list. Instead, the Lexington native broke his own single-game catch record he set earlier in the season with 16 receptions at Marshall. That 16th catch came on the touchdown grab, then his next and final one gave him 94 for the season and 209 for his career.
“It’s a great finish to a great career he’s had here,” Helton said. “He’s done so much for our program and that’s what you want your senior to be like. He’s really put the team on his back and been our rock. I didn’t think he’d go out there and have as many catches as he did before. That’s how you want to finish your college career with what he did today and I’m just really proud of him.”
He needed just 15 yards to become the fourth Hilltopper to have 1,000 yards receiving in a season. His 148 yards marked his fifth 100-plus yard day and gave him 1,133 for the season.
“Me and Ty never plan things like this and when he’s feeling it and I’m feeling it, we have that chemistry and he knows where I’m going to be and I know when he’s expecting me to turn around,” Jackson said. “It’s a big deal to go out and make those plays for him.”
Darden won’t finish ranked among the top Hilltopper defenders in statistical categories, but stepped up in his final game to complete an inspiring journey since joining the team as a walk-on out of Russellville.
The former Panther earned a scholarship as a redshirt sophomore and started 33 of the 43 games he appeared in. Darden entered the bowl game with four pass breakups this year and then matched that total in the bowl game. His third deflection came on a Wassink pass to the end zone on third down, which helped WKU hold WMU to a field goal in the fourth quarter.
He then jumped in front of the Wassink pass on fourth down with 27 seconds left in the game that eventually set up the game-winning field goal.
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound defensive back will finish his career with 195 tackles, 14 for loss, and six interceptions.
Jackson and Darden joined seniors Storey, receiver Quin Jernighan, offensive linemen Miles Pate and Parker Howell and defensive linemen Jaylon George and Carson Jordan who played their last game in a Hilltopper uniform on Monday.
“We went out with a bang,” Darden said. “I feel like it started in the offseason. They took it upon us to be leaders and that’s what we did throughout the season. We just treated this game as our championships. We fought for each other today.”
