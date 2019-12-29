DALLAS – Lucky Jackson signed with Western Kentucky at a time when wide receivers were churning out highlights and breaking records.
Production at that position took a setback just as the program did overall during the middle of Jackson’s career, so never once did the Lexington native think he’d ever join those receivers he once looked up to in the record books.
“It’s way over my head,” Jackson told the Daily News after WKU’s bowl practice on Saturday. “I didn’t even think I’d be at this point as a freshman.”
WKU’s top receiver and one of the offense’s elder statesmen will play his final game in a Hilltopper uniform Monday with an opportunity to etch his name higher into record chart one last time.
Jackson is three catches away from moving into second on WKU’s career-receptions list and 15 yards away from becoming the fourth player to have over 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. That opportunity awaits Jackson in the First Responder Bowl on Monday against Western Michigan. Kickoff from Gerald J. Ford Stadium is set for 11:30 a.m. CDT as the only college football game on during that time slot on ESPN.
Jackson currently has 77 catches on the year for 985 yards and three touchdowns. He became more and more reliable as a target for quarterback Ty Storey in the second half of the season with over 110 yards receiving in four of the last six contests and no fewer than five receptions in those outings.
Jackson entered the year with 115 receptions and just outside of WKU’s top-10 all-time list.
Now he sits third on the career list, having passed recent familiar names like Willie McNeal, Jared Dangerfield and tight end Jack Doyle. Now Jackson sits three receptions shy of passing Nicholas Norris (194) for second. That’ll be the best Jackson can accomplish with program leader Taywan Taylor holding that title comfortably with 253 receptions.
Norris and Taylor each played from 2013-16 when WKU’s offense was consistently setting new records as the young Jackson watched during his early seasons.
“I was talking to (offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis) about the same thing and it’s amazing to come this far to be up there with the top names,” Jackson said. “Just something I really appreciate and work hard for.”
Jackson needs just 15 yards to reach 1,000, a feat only accomplished four other times. To no surprise, Taylor owns the top two seasons in 2015 and ’16 and with 1,467 and 1,730 yards, respectively and Norris is third with 1,318 yards.
It’s not inconceivable for Jackson to surpass Porter Williams’ record set in 1973 of 1,107 yards. Jackson would need 123 yards on Monday to pass that mark and he’s done that three times this season.
The 2019 First-Team All-Conference USA selection and nominee to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List will end his career third on WKU’s all-time receiving list, once again trailing all-time marks set by Norris and Taylor.
Perhaps no WKU assistant coach has been a bigger cheerleader for Lucky Jackson than Ellis, and for good reason. Ellis was an offensive quality control assistant in 2014 when the Hilltoppers started recruiting Jackson under former coach Jeff Brohm’s staff with current head coach Tyson Helton acting as offensive coordinator. Ellis moved up to coach wide receivers and was the team’s passing game coordinator in 2016, Jackson’s first season playing as a redshirt freshman with 26 receptions for 395 yards and two scores.
In the two years Ellis worked at USC, Jackson continued his progression for a combined 89 catches for 1,152 yards and seven touchdowns in that span.
“When you come to a program like Western Kentucky, the good ones at that level are development programs,” Ellis said. “You bring in guys, you redshirt them and their third and fourth year they’re good football players. That’s our group. From where he came as a freshman to now as a young man, both as a football player has been really cool to see.
“When we recruited him, you saw his athleticism that he can run and make plays. What I’ve been so proud of this year is the savviness with which he plays. Finding the open grass and when the play doesn’t work, being able to go make a play.”
Jackson’s breakout this year came when he caught a 69-yard flea-flicker from Storey for his first touchdown against Charlotte. He followed up that game with a WKU record 16 catches against Marshall for 168 yards. He didn’t score in that game, but sliced through Marshall’s secondary on short, intermediate routes.
He topped that game with another record of 194 receiving yards against Florida Atlantic.
“Comes down to film study and putting extra work in outside of practice,” Jackson said. “When you really study things like that, you can see it happen before it takes place. That’s just when you’re not thinking, it allows you to play a little faster and that’s all I tried to work on this season.”
And that’s the approach Jackson will take into his final game, trying not to think of it as such.
Jackson is one of eight consistent rotation players on either side of the ball playing their last game on Monday. He joins fellow senior receiver Quin Jernighan, offensive linemen Parker Howell and Miles Pate and the QB Storey in that group on offense.
Defensive lineman Jaylon George and Carson Jordan and nickelback Ta’Corian Darden are the seniors playing their last game on the Hilltopper defense.
“You have to leave it all out there,” Storey said. “Off the field, these guys have grown together as brothers and it’s obviously going to be a little sad when it’s over, but going out the right way will help a little bit. … I think that’s why we’re up here practicing as hard as we do and doing what we can to win this bowl game.”
