Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED ACROSS SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. THIS MAY LEAD TO MINOR FLOODING IN VULNERABLE AREAS. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * RAINFALL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * THIS RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. THE RAINFALL WILL ALSO LEAD TO RISES ON AREA CREEKS AND STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&