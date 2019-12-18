Colt Jackson was the first to buy in and was a big factor in recruiting others to commit to Western Kentucky’s Class of 2020.
“I went to every single home game at Western and a lot of the recruits come to the games,” Jackson said. “Actually, convinced a couple of guys to commit. Been great building relationships this early.”
Efforts like that is what coach Tyson Helton wants to see from his future Hilltoppers. It helped there was no place Jackson would rather be other than WKU – the photo of a much younger Jackson and former WKU coach David Elson providing enough evidence of a lasting fandom of the local university.
Helton didn’t have to go far for his first commitment to the Class of 2020, and the senior from South Warren made it official on Wednesday, following in the footsteps of other South Warren players headed to WKU.
Helton’s first prospect, who committed in June, now joins the team with current freshman defensive back Clayton Bush and redshirt junior defensive lineman Devante Colton as fellow South Warren products. He’s the third Spartan to officially sign with WKU, joining Bush and Hilltopper alum, now NFL linebacker, Joel Iyiegbuniwe.
“Great to see Colt was one of our early commits,” Helton said at his signing day news conference on Wednesday. “And he was committed and a guy throughout the process who helped recruit and helped bring some of these guys in and if you’re going to be good in recruiting, we need to do that.”
Jackson pointed to his connection with fellow in-state signee and offensive lineman Mark Goode, a LaRue County prospect who also attended home games as frequently as Jackson.
He and Goode are two of three offensive linemen in the early signing class, joining Atlanta native Wesley Horton.
Jackson will be an early enrollee and be with the team for spring practice.
“An extra six months makes a big difference,” Jackson said. “Especially in the weight room. It’ll just help me get a head start not only on football, but also school.”
Jackson is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound lineman who never wavered from his commitment to WKU and had offers from Jacksonville and Morehead State.
“Got a few other coaches from big colleges texting me, but I was already committed at the time and I wanted to go to WKU anyway,” Jackson said.
The lineman helped lead the Spartans to an undefeated state championship in 2018 and a 10-2 record as a senior. He’s rated a two-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals composite ratings. 247Sports rates him as the 24th-ranked overall recruit in the state of Kentucky.
“He’s going to be a fabulous offensive lineman and I think he fits for us here,” Helton said. “At the end of the day, you need to fit our program, our culture and fit the needs we have for this particular year. Clayton Bush, when I first got here, he was one of the first guys I met with and they have a great program out there and the city and talent in Bowling Green.”
Jackson’s addition will make five Bowling Green natives on the current WKU roster, joining Bush, Colton, former Warren East standpoint Eli Brown and Bowling Green grad Jordan Meredith.
“A lot of good football played in Bowling Green so we want to make sure the guys that fit us, we get,” Helton said. “I think of a Jordan Meredith that’s a hometown kid that had a great career here. We need to continue to get the best guys out of our area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.