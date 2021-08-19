Conference USA announced its women’s soccer preseason teams and coaches poll Thursday. Western Kentucky's Avery Jacobsen was named to the 11-person team and WKU was picked in a tie for second in the East Division with Charlotte.
Jacobsen was named to the All-C-USA First Team in the spring and the C-USA All-Tournament Team. She also earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region Second Team honors. Jacobsen is part of a WKU backline that held opponents to 13 goals last season, the second fewest by a WKU team in school history. She also scored her first career goal in the spring and notched two assists on the season.
Jacobsen is one of three defenders represented on the team.
WKU was picked to tie for second in the East with Charlotte, behind Florida Atlantic. The Lady Toppers and the 49ers each received five first-place votes. Rice was voted the West division favorite. The poll is voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches.
C-USA will once again have a two-division setup. The setup was enacted during the 2021 spring season originally. New this season will be a 10-team conference tournament, with the top five teams from each division by points advancing to the C-USA Championship, hosted by Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton in November.
2021 C-USA Preseason Team
Julia Patrum, Charlotte
Gi Krstec, Florida Atlantic
Peyton DePriest, Middle Tennessee
Allie Byrd, North Texas
Brooke Lampe, North Texas
Ece Turkoglu, Old Dominion
Bella Kilgore, Rice
^Mijke Roelfsema, Rice
Delaney Schultz, Rice
*Ariel Diaz, Southern Miss
Avery Jacobsen, WKU
*-- Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
^-- Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
2021 C-USA Preseason Poll
East Division
1. Florida Atlantic (3)
2. WKU (5)
2. Charlotte (5)
4. Old Dominion (1)
5. Middle Tennessee
6. FIU
7. Marshall
West Division
1. Rice (12)
2. North Texas (2)
3. Southern Miss
4. UAB
5. UTEP
6. UTSA
7. Louisiana Tech
(Division first-place votes in parenthesis)