Western Kentucky redshirt senior center Seth Joest has been named to the 2020 Rimington Trophy watch list, the organization announced Wednesday.
Joest has now been named to the watch list in back-to-back years. He is one of 90 student-athletes to be named to the 2020 list, including one of eight Conference USA representatives.
The Versailles native has been a consistent presence on the Hilltopper offensive line, starting 29 consecutive games for WKU. In 2019, he was named to the PFF College All-CUSA Third Team after racking up three PFF College C-USA Team of the Week honors during the season.
Joest closed out the 2019 campaign tied for 18th in the nation with an 81.4 pass block rating from PFF College Premium Stats and currently ranks eighth in the country through four games in 2020 with a pass block rating of 80.8.
The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. Since its inception, the 17-year-old award has raised over $4.45 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.
Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy's only two-time winner as the nation's finest college interior lineman.
WKU is scheduled to travel to UAB on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
