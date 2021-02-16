The Western Kentucky women’s golf team tied for fifth at the inaugural First Coast Classic co-hosted by WKU and North Florida. It’s the program’s fifth top-five finish of the 2020-21 season.
“It was good to get the (spring) season started,” WKU head coach Adam Gary said in a news release. “We were definitely rusty, but we gained a lot to build on this spring. We would not have been able to get any practice in this week at home, so I feel fortunate to learn what we need to work on moving forward.”
The team shot a 10-over 298 for both the second and third rounds Tuesday to move up one spot on the leaderboard. The Lady Toppers finished at 27-over 891 at the par-72, 6,002-yard Deerwood Country Club.
Graduate senior Mary Joiner was WKU’s top finisher, tying for 11th at 3-over 219. She finished the tournament with a 4-over 76 and 2-over 74 to record her sixth top-20 finish of the season. Senior Megan Clarke was just one stroke behind Joiner at 4-over 220. The captain shot even-par 72 in Tuesday’s final round and tied for 14th overall. It is her fifth top-20 placing in her senior campaign.
“I’m proud of Mary and Megan for earning top-15 finishes,” Gary said in the release. “Their experience paid off and helped us to a top-five team finish.”
Wrapping up WKU’s scoring and tying for 27th on the individual leaderboard was sophomore Sarah Arnold and senior Olivia Reed. The pair finished at 11-over 227 for the 54-hole event. Reed bounced back from a first-round 76 to shoot 1-over 73 in the second round. Arnold improved over the three rounds, shooting 4-over 76 and 2-over 74 Tuesday.
Freshman Rachel Rich completed the Lady Topper lineup. Her score of 2-over 74 was WKU’s second-best score of the second round. She shot 7-over 79 in the final round to tie for 45th.
Redshirt senior Teri Doss competed as an individual and improved by three strokes in every round. She tied for 40th after shooting 3-over 77 and 2-over 74 in the final day. Freshman Addie Westbrook shot a career-low 2-over 74 in the second round and followed it up with a 7-over 79 for the third.
Next up for WKU is the Battle of the Bluegrass. The second annual match-play event between the Lady Toppers and Louisville is scheduled for Feb. 28 at The Club at Olde Stone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.